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Argentine Julián Álvarez is still dreaming of leaving, even though Atlético Madrid continue to refuse. What is new this time, however, is that meetings have resumed, and in London someone is waiting impatiently for the striker.

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According to Spanish newspaper "El Nacional", Julián Álvarez has taken part in two new meetings about leaving Atlético Madrid. He's still weighing up a change of scenery.

Álvarez is gradually trying to get back to normal after a turbulent summer. Alongside his World Cup duties, his focus was on getting out of Atlético Madrid, and he made no secret of wanting a new adventure elsewhere.

That explains his public comments and his behaviour during pre-season. Some even speculated he might be suffering from depression.

There's no denying the Argentine star did everything he could to leave the Wanda Metropolitano and join Barcelona, his preferred option. But, as we all remember, Enrique Cerezo refused to strengthen a direct rival, and the move never happened.

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So the former River Plate and Manchester City man remains under Diego Simeone. He's won back his place in the starting line-up, though he's far from his best.

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Several teams have kept their interest in Álvarez regardless, but the Atlético Madrid hierarchy appear to have already forgotten about him, given Raphinha's outstanding performances and Gabriel Jesus's contributions at Barcelona.

Joan Laporta also knows the Atlético Madrid hierarchy haven't changed their minds. They're still demanding astronomical compensation to let the striker, born in 2000, leave.

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Specifically, around 500 million euros. That's an exorbitant sum, but the club might consider a move to a foreign team, and Arsenal have once again caught Julián's interest. He's a target for Mikel Arteta.

The club contacted his agents this summer, and they made clear he only wanted to wear the Barcelona shirt. Now, though, Álvarez may consider a move to London.

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There, they'd guarantee him a higher salary and, more importantly, the chance to compete for every trophy. That's exactly what the man who won the World Cup in Qatar is demanding.

Talks about bringing Julián to Arsenal have already taken place. Several Arsenal representatives travelled to the Spanish capital to meet Julián and his agents in person, and they could table a formal offer in January to try to get the deal done.

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At the Emirates Stadium, they aren't happy with Viktor Gyökeres, and Álvarez is said to be Arteta's choice to become the Gunners' new number 9, according to "The Athletic".

Arsenal see Álvarez as the ideal striker for Arteta's project. He's quick and intelligent, he's excellent off the ball and he scores from half-chances. He can also play in more than one attacking position.

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Arteta knows the Argentine's value well from his Manchester City days and believes he could give Arsenal the step up they need to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

Álvarez, meanwhile, is unhappy at Atlético. He feels his project with the team has run its course and that he needs a new challenge to rekindle his passion and enthusiasm.