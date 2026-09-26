The Spanish Supreme Court has upheld the four-year prison sentence against footballer Santi Mina, after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in July 2017, inside a truck parked near a nightclub in Mojácar in the city of Almería.

The Criminal Chamber rejected Mina's appeal against the ruling of the High Court of Andalusia, which had itself upheld the Almería court's sentence while reducing the victim's compensation from 50,000 euros to 25,000 euros.

According to the Supreme Court, Mina exploited the victim's proximity and the surprise of the situation to carry out two sexual acts without her consent. He stopped only when he realised that continuing would require force to overcome her resistance.

No evidence suggested the player obtained the victim's consent and then misunderstood it, the judges affirmed. His stopping after she asked him to marks the moment the act ended, but it does not prove that she had consented beforehand or that he believed she had agreed.

The court rejected the victim's appeal, in which she had demanded that Mina be convicted of sexual assault with penetration and sentenced to eight years in prison, along with six years of supplementary penalties.

Judges also threw out the request to convict the other defendant in the case, previously acquitted, as a necessary collaborator or accomplice in the crime.

Celta Vigo, the last club Mina played for, unilaterally terminated his contract in August 2023, despite two years remaining on his deal with the Galician club.