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Al Shabab v Al Hilal: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Not Martinelli: former Arsenal star out of Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab derby

Al Shabab vs Al Hilal
Al Shabab
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
T. Partey
G. Martinelli
Saudi Arabia
Ghana
Brazil

A strong match awaited

The Riyadh derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab in the Saudi Roshn League will feature several absences, the most notable of which will be a former Arsenal star.

Al-Hilal travel to face Al-Shabab tomorrow, Friday, at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

Roughly 24 hours before kick-off, Al-Shabab's German manager Thomas Letsch confirmed that his Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey would miss the match through injury.

Letsch said, in comments at the pre-match press conference reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat": "Unfortunately, Thomas Partey is not ready, and the situation with him is simply that he came to us without having gone through a pre-season preparation period."

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Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

He added: "From his first minutes on the pitch, he put in a good performance, and everyone saw that he is a player who can certainly help us reach a higher level, but we have to be smart, because the season is long, and we are now at its start, so we will not risk playing him."

Partey joined Al-Shabab this summer on a free transfer after his Villarreal contract expired. He had spent a single season with the Spanish club, arriving from Arsenal, where he played for five years.

The 33-year-old has featured in two of Al-Shabab's Roshn League matches. He came off the bench in the goalless draw with Al-Khaleej, then started the 3-3 draw with Al-Riyadh, before missing the fourth-round clash with Al-Hazm.

The match will also most likely be missing another former Arsenal star, Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, who touched down in Riyadh on Tuesday to complete a move to Al-Hilal.

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