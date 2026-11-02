Bayern Munich have been dealt a fresh blow over the injury to their Moroccan star Ismael Saibari. The club have revealed clearer developments about his condition following ankle surgery, and the update only deepens concerns over his return date.

German newspaper "Bild" reported yesterday, Sunday, that Saibari would be out for at least three months. He picked up the injury during the 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the eighth round of the German league.

Today, Monday, Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl painted a bleaker picture. According to the Tribuna website, medical estimates now suggest the player could be absent for up to four months because of a tear in the syndesmotic ligament of the ankle. That pushes his time on the sidelines well beyond the initial projection released after the injury.

Successful surgery and a long rehabilitation

Eberl confirmed the surgery went well. But he stressed that the nature of the injury demands a long period of recovery and rehabilitation before Saibari can play again.

Speaking to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern's sporting director added: "The operation went well yesterday. And he was already sitting with us today at the lunch table. I was completely surprised and asked him whether he would be back after two or three weeks, so he laughed a little and said: two and a half weeks. But that probably will not happen. We expect him to be absent for a period ranging between three and four months due to the syndesmotic ligament tear."

The syndesmotic ligament connects the two bones of the lower leg and helps stabilise the ankle joint. An injury to it demands caution through the rehabilitation stages, since an early return risks a relapse.

A fresh shock after the Dortmund injury

Saibari went down against Borussia Dortmund after a challenge for the ball with the opposing goalkeeper. He left the Allianz Arena pitch on crutches, and fears over the length of his absence were immediate.

He was not the only casualty that day. Serge Gnabry was confirmed out for between four and six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Michael Olise's situation stayed under monitoring as no clear diagnosis emerged in the first hours after the match.

Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, meanwhile, suffered dizziness following a heavy blow to the head. The club kept monitoring his condition before setting a return date.

An influential absence in Bayern's calculations

Losing Saibari hurts. Bayern Munich had hoped to lean on the Moroccan midfielder through a packed run of fixtures, with pressure mounting on both the domestic and European fronts.

Under the new estimates, his absence could stretch until February or March 2027, depending on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation. The biggest challenge now facing the medical staff is bringing him back at full physical readiness, without risking a recurrence of the injury.