Bruno Fernandes believes Ronaldo deserved a very different farewell. "If Cris wants to end his career with the national team, then he should do so with a big celebration - and not in this way. Because he deserves that and that is what he is worth. After all, he is the greatest icon of our football and of our country," the Manchester United midfield star told the portal B24.

On Wednesday, Ronaldo left the Portugal national team camp early, immediately before the away game in Denmark (4-2), amid his dispute with Selecao coach Jorge Jesus and was therefore absent for the Nations League clash. Shortly afterwards, the 2016 European champions said in an Instagram post that he would reveal the "truth about the reasons for my departure from the national team" "at the appropriate time". He had "always devoted myself with all my strength" to the team, Ronaldo stressed.

How was the reaction to Ronaldo's departure?

The scale of the fallout was clear the following day when Ronaldo's iconic number seven shirt went to Rafael Leao. Sharp reactions also came from the superstar's inner circle. His sister Elma Aveiro publicly attacked the national coach. Presenter Piers Morgan went even further, calling the 72-year-old Jesus an "arrogant arsehole".

Now, though, there are signs of a possible rapprochement between Ronaldo and the national coach. According to Portuguese media reports, Jesus is willing to hold a clear-the-air meeting with the superstar. The newspaper A Bola even spoke of a possible "peace summit". According to the report, the national coach had accepted a mediation attempt initiated by the Portuguese federation.

Ahead of the return match against Norway on Sunday in Porto, Jesus spoke cautiously about the situation. "It's not about ignoring Cristiano Ronaldo," the national coach stressed. "He is a symbol of the national team and of Portugal. After the game, there will still be enough time to talk about it."