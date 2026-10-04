Not Harry Kane, not Lamine Yamal! Thomas Müller reveals his two favourites for the Ballon d'Or

"For me, there are two candidates who have thrilled me most with their individual performances," wrote the 37-year-old in his monthly email newsletter. "And they are Michael Olise and his ideal partner at the World Cup, Kylian Mbappe." That is a surprising call, given Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal are widely seen as the clear favourites for the Ballon d'Or.

Kane won the domestic double with Bayern Munich and scored 73 goals for club and country in the assessment period, the 2025/26 season, more than any other player. Yamal won the Spanish Primera Division with Barcelona and the World Cup with Spain.

Müller, now with MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, did not mention either his former Bayern Munich team-mate Kane or Yamal.

What titles did Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe win?

Instead, the 37-year-old former Germany international made his case for Olise and Mbappe: "The two combine spectacle with goal threat. In detail, they manage to be efficient with their finesse and power, while also making the whole thing look incredibly easy. For me, that is the material of a world player of the year. It simply needs a touch of magic."

With Bayern Munich, Olise won the double alongside Kane, but scored significantly fewer goals than his ideal attacking partner. Meanwhile, his fellow countryman Mbappe did not win a single major title with Real Madrid last season. At the World Cup, the two Frenchmen went out in the semi-finals against eventual winners Spain.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on 26 October at the London Palladium Theatre. The vote is organised by the French football magazine France Football. Selected journalists from around the world are entitled to vote.