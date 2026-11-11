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Loai Mohamed
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"Not happy": Zidane announces Mbappé's absence from the clash with Italy after reports of a dispute between them

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Zinedine Zidane, the France manager, has announced the absence of Kylian Mbappe from the eagerly awaited match against Italy tomorrow, Thursday, in the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League, following reports that circulated about a dispute between them.

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Speaking at Wednesday's press conference, Zidane told French network RMC: "Kylian will miss tomorrow's match. He felt a slight pain, and as usual we do not want to risk anything. These are unfortunate matters but they are part of football, and I hope he will be with us on Sunday (in the match against Turkey in the final round)."

French reports point to discomfort in Mbappe's hamstring. He sat out the national team's final group training session on Wednesday too, limiting himself to treatment just 24 hours before facing Italy in Milan.

The timing could hardly be worse. Other reports, most notably from "L'Equipe", have described a relationship between the national team captain and his new coach that is not entirely harmonious, certainly compared to the bond the player enjoyed with former coach Didier Deschamps.

Tension traces back to Zidane's first camp in charge. He deployed Mbappe on the left wing and handed Dembele the centre of the attack, a call read as a shift in the Madrid star's status within the system, especially as he has preferred to operate as an out-and-out striker in recent times.

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Zidane: Mbappe is not happy

On the player's state of mind, Zidane said: "I find him in good condition. The proof is that he is still with us. He is not happy, and he wanted to play tomorrow, but we should not take the risk, because the season is still long."

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UEFA Nations League A

12 Nov 2026

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The injury lands amid a growing list of absences. Zidane had already confirmed Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram were out of his plans.

On the pile-up of injuries, the France coach said: "I choose the players, and sometimes things happen that we cannot control. The November period, with the league matches and the Champions League, has to be accepted. It is unfortunate, and for the coach it is terrible, but we have no choice."

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Zidane explains the reason for calling up Maiolo

Asked about the call-up of Seny Maiolo, Zidane said: "I like everything about him, I like his technique and what he offers. Naturally, he is a player on the list. We try to do things logically. We are not only looking at the under-21 national team players, we have a list, and when there are absentees we call up the substitutes."

Zidane: we have the players to produce a good match

On France's ambitions despite the absences, Zidane said: "We will look for the balance so that the team is in the best possible state. We have the players capable of producing a good match despite everything. When we have no choice, we put the players out and try to achieve the win."

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Zidane defines the position of Diouf and Zaire-Emery

Zidane pointed out that Diouf fills a different role for his club than for the national team, adding: "Diouf is a player who plays in a different position with his club and with us. He can play on the left side."

On the versatility of Warren Zaire-Emery, he said: "What I want is to see the player. I understand the coaches at the clubs, there are a lot of matches. As for me, I want to see him in the best conditions. On the right side we are fine with Malo Gusto and Sacha Boey. My aim with Warren is to see him in midfield."

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Zidane explains Kroupi's situation

Turning to Kroupi, Zidane said: "Starting the match? We will see. He is with us, and the idea is for him to be part of the group. We know what he went through, but today he is ready. We will handle his situation with care, but we know his potential. At such a time as the one we are going through, he is present and ready."

Zidane declines to comment on Riner's presidential bid

Zidane would not be drawn on French judo player Teddy Riner's bid for the presidency of France, saying: "I have nothing to say about that. He did it, and I only wish him good luck in what he wants to do. That is all I can say."

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Zidane opens the door to Juventus

Ahead of the clash with Italy, Zidane cast his mind back to his time at Juventus and the part Italian coach Marcello Lippi played in his career. "Marcello Lippi taught me something: you must always move forward. When I arrived in Turin, I was not playing well, and that is why the press and the fans did not consider me up to the level. Lippi said that I had to play with him, and I held firm to my position."

He added: "To become a coach of Juventus? Why not, perhaps in the future."

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On the biggest lesson he drew from Italian football, Zidane said: "Tactics. I remember that with Marcello Lippi we worked daily for 30 minutes on the tactical side. For a player like me who wanted to play the ball, it was sometimes annoying. But I was lucky to go through this experience, because they were masters on the tactical side. He gave me confidence and I tried to repay him on the pitch."

Written byLoai Mohamed

Shift Managing Editor

I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.

I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.

Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.

I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.

Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.

My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.

If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.

Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:

A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?

Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?

The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way

Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon

You can follow me on my social media platforms via the following links:

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