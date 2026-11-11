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Zinedine Zidane, the France manager, has announced the absence of Kylian Mbappe from the eagerly awaited match against Italy tomorrow, Thursday, in the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League, following reports that circulated about a dispute between them.

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Speaking at Wednesday's press conference, Zidane told French network RMC: "Kylian will miss tomorrow's match. He felt a slight pain, and as usual we do not want to risk anything. These are unfortunate matters but they are part of football, and I hope he will be with us on Sunday (in the match against Turkey in the final round)."

French reports point to discomfort in Mbappe's hamstring. He sat out the national team's final group training session on Wednesday too, limiting himself to treatment just 24 hours before facing Italy in Milan.

The timing could hardly be worse. Other reports, most notably from "L'Equipe", have described a relationship between the national team captain and his new coach that is not entirely harmonious, certainly compared to the bond the player enjoyed with former coach Didier Deschamps.

Tension traces back to Zidane's first camp in charge. He deployed Mbappe on the left wing and handed Dembele the centre of the attack, a call read as a shift in the Madrid star's status within the system, especially as he has preferred to operate as an out-and-out striker in recent times.

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Zidane: Mbappe is not happy

On the player's state of mind, Zidane said: "I find him in good condition. The proof is that he is still with us. He is not happy, and he wanted to play tomorrow, but we should not take the risk, because the season is still long."

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The injury lands amid a growing list of absences. Zidane had already confirmed Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram were out of his plans.

On the pile-up of injuries, the France coach said: "I choose the players, and sometimes things happen that we cannot control. The November period, with the league matches and the Champions League, has to be accepted. It is unfortunate, and for the coach it is terrible, but we have no choice."

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Zidane explains the reason for calling up Maiolo

Asked about the call-up of Seny Maiolo, Zidane said: "I like everything about him, I like his technique and what he offers. Naturally, he is a player on the list. We try to do things logically. We are not only looking at the under-21 national team players, we have a list, and when there are absentees we call up the substitutes."

Zidane: we have the players to produce a good match

On France's ambitions despite the absences, Zidane said: "We will look for the balance so that the team is in the best possible state. We have the players capable of producing a good match despite everything. When we have no choice, we put the players out and try to achieve the win."

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Zidane defines the position of Diouf and Zaire-Emery

Zidane pointed out that Diouf fills a different role for his club than for the national team, adding: "Diouf is a player who plays in a different position with his club and with us. He can play on the left side."

On the versatility of Warren Zaire-Emery, he said: "What I want is to see the player. I understand the coaches at the clubs, there are a lot of matches. As for me, I want to see him in the best conditions. On the right side we are fine with Malo Gusto and Sacha Boey. My aim with Warren is to see him in midfield."

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Zidane explains Kroupi's situation

Turning to Kroupi, Zidane said: "Starting the match? We will see. He is with us, and the idea is for him to be part of the group. We know what he went through, but today he is ready. We will handle his situation with care, but we know his potential. At such a time as the one we are going through, he is present and ready."

Zidane declines to comment on Riner's presidential bid

Zidane would not be drawn on French judo player Teddy Riner's bid for the presidency of France, saying: "I have nothing to say about that. He did it, and I only wish him good luck in what he wants to do. That is all I can say."

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Zidane opens the door to Juventus

Ahead of the clash with Italy, Zidane cast his mind back to his time at Juventus and the part Italian coach Marcello Lippi played in his career. "Marcello Lippi taught me something: you must always move forward. When I arrived in Turin, I was not playing well, and that is why the press and the fans did not consider me up to the level. Lippi said that I had to play with him, and I held firm to my position."

He added: "To become a coach of Juventus? Why not, perhaps in the future."

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On the biggest lesson he drew from Italian football, Zidane said: "Tactics. I remember that with Marcello Lippi we worked daily for 30 minutes on the tactical side. For a player like me who wanted to play the ball, it was sometimes annoying. But I was lucky to go through this experience, because they were masters on the tactical side. He gave me confidence and I tried to repay him on the pitch."