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Jochen Tittmar

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"Not happy with the way things have been handled": BVB apparently cause major annoyance in the transfer saga over Said El Mala

Bundesliga
Transfers
Borussia Dortmund
FC Koeln
S. El Mala

1. FC Cologne have immediately rejected an offer from Borussia Dortmund for Said El Mala. According to the Geissblog portal, BVB have caused annoyance among the Cologne club with the move.

More than the financial terms, which Cologne saw as inadequate, it was Dortmund's conduct that angered the Effzeh hierarchy. According to the report, the club was "not happy with the manner in which Dortmund are said to have tried to influence the player in order to make a move more likely", it says verbatim.

As a result, those at Geißbockheim agreed internally to break off all negotiations with Borussia immediately. Whether that means a transfer to BVB this summer is now off the table remains unclear for the time being.

According to information from Geissblog, Cologne are no longer interested in letting the attacking talent leave during the current transfer window, certainly not to league rivals Dortmund. The figures the Black and Yellows put forward on Thursday were simply far too low to provide any solid basis for negotiations from the Rhineland club's point of view.

Said El MalaGetty Images

Different reports on BVB offer for Said El Mala

Reports differ on the exact details of Dortmund's approach, but they all point in the same direction. As Sky reported, the BVB package included a base fee of €26 million as well as up to €16 million in bonus payments. However, only half of that was said to be realistically achievable, which would have taken the actual total to around €34 million.

By contrast, according to Bild, the bid was worth a fixed €34 million plus €6 million in bonuses. In both cases, the offers still fell well short of Cologne's expectations. FC continue to insist on a total fee of €50 million for the youngster.

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Borussia Dortmund
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Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, only RB Leipzig are now said to remain as a potential interested party. However, according to Geissblog , the Saxony club have informed 1. FC Cologne that they currently neither can nor want to meet the asking price.

Said El MalaGetty Images

Will it still heat up with Said El Mala and RB Leipzig?

A twist in this case would only come if Leipzig raise additional funds through the sale of Yan Diomande. Only then would they have the resources needed to make another move for El Mala.

On the pitch, the young talent showed his quality during pre-season. In Thursday's 8-0 friendly win over Bergisch Gladbach, the forward scored his first goal of the current campaign.

First he smashed the ball against the crossbar from 20 metres, then he turned in the rebound shortly afterwards after good work from Luca Waldschmidt to make it 2-0. If those in charge at the Billy Goats get their way, that goal will have marked the start of a successful season in an FC shirt.

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