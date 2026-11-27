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Tunisian sports lawyer Moati Dakhli has offered a legal reading of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal. He believes the decision issued last Tuesday marks a milestone in the development of the field of play doctrine. It established the primacy of the referee's decision to complete the match and barred its result from being changed by a later appeal ruling, despite the disciplinary breaches seen during the game.

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Speaking exclusively to Kooora on Friday, Dakhli called the sports court's ruling a significant addition to sports law jurisprudence. Its key principle is simple: whether a stoppage amounts to a definitive withdrawal falls within the exclusive on-field authority of the match referee, and he makes that call while the game is in progress.

"The Senegal players leaving the pitch for around 15 minutes without the referee's permission is undoubtedly a serious disciplinary offence that warrants punishment," the Tunisian lawyer explained. But he drew a clear line between the offence itself and its effect on the sporting result. That distinction, he said, is the heart of the legal paradox in the case.

"The referee did not decide to end the match because the players left," he added. "He allowed play to resume after they returned to the pitch and managed the game through to its conclusion after extra time. That means his decision to complete the match and settle it on the pitch is protected by the field of play doctrine."

Dakhli argued that the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board had no right to step into the referee's shoes after the fact. It couldn't declare a definitive withdrawal the referee hadn't ruled during the game, nor annul the result of a match played through to the final whistle.

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He pointed to CAS case law and to the position adopted by the Swiss Federal Supreme Court on the matter. Decisions within the referee's on-field authority, he insisted, cannot be reviewed in a way that changes the sporting result once the match has ended.

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Turning to the most sensitive aspect of the dispute between Morocco and Senegal, Dakhli said the CAS ruling established the principle of proportionality and a functional separation between disciplinary liability and sanctions that affect the sporting result. A disciplinary breach, in his view, doesn't necessarily cancel what was achieved on the pitch.

"Applying Article 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations, which covers withdrawal and a 0-3 forfeit defeat, presupposes that a team definitively refuses to complete the match, preventing it from being finished as a sporting contest," he said.

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Coming back changes everything. If a team returns to the pitch, the referee authorises play to resume and the match is completed, unsporting conduct must be dealt with through disciplinary sanctions, fines and suspensions. It can't be punished by changing the winner through a later administrative or appeal decision.

That separation, the Tunisian lawyer believes, explains why CAF's Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board took such different routes. The Disciplinary Board imposed fines totalling $615,000 and banned Senegal coach Pape Thiaw for five matches over the events of the final. The Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had lost 0-3 by forfeit and awarded the title to Morocco.

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Punishing disciplinary offences, Dakhli said, should not become a way of stripping a title or changing a result decided on the pitch, as long as the match resumed and was completed on the referee's decision. That explains why CAS overturned the Appeal Board's ruling and restored the Disciplinary Board's decision, which upheld the result recorded on the pitch: a 1-0 win for Senegal after extra time.

Does the CAS ruling mean the referee's immunity is absolute?

There's a caveat, though. Dakhli pointed out that the field of play doctrine doesn't give referees' decisions absolute immunity, nor does it exempt them from legal scrutiny in every case.

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On-field immunity is relative, he explained. It can fall away if bad faith, fraud, bias or corruption is proven, and it can be set aside if a legal error in applying the competition regulations is established, provided the matter lies outside the technical assessment of the facts.

Morocco and Senegal dispute puts tournament regulations under scrutiny

Dakhli didn't stop at the Morocco and Senegal case. He called on continental confederations, national sports federations and Arab arbitration bodies to update the rules governing withdrawals and temporary stoppages of play.

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He wants clearer criteria to separate a definitive withdrawal from a stoppage followed by a restart, plus a codified line between a technical error and a legal error. Both, he said, would reduce the risk of disciplinary and appeal bodies reaching conflicting decisions.

Clearer rules, he argued, would protect the credibility of sporting competitions and prevent a repeat of the disputes that arise when the relevant bodies read the legal consequences of on-field events differently.

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The Tunisian lawyer closed by insisting that the field of play doctrine is more than a procedural rule limiting the powers of sports arbitrators. He described it as "an existential safety valve for competitive sport".

At its core, Dakhli believes, the doctrine protects what the referee's decision and the completion of the match have settled as a sporting matter. It stops later appeal rulings from redetermining the winner away from the pitch, and the CAS ruling in the Senegal and Morocco case, he said, embodied that principle clearly.