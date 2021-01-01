'Not easy to read Mahrez's movement' - Bensebaini admits ahead of Champions League clash

The Algerian stars will go head-to-head at the Puskas Arena in a crunch Champions League round of 16 fixture

Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Ramy Bensebaini is looking forward to playing against Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez but he admits it will be difficult to stop his compatriot.

The Bundesliga outfit host Pep Guardiola's side in Hungary on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League knockout stage fixture.

Bensebaini and Mahrez have always played together for Algeria on the international scene but the former player is now excited to face the 2016 African Footballer of the Year as an opponent.

The 25-year-old also hailed the Manchester City star’s technical abilities after they were both part of the Desert Foxes’ team that won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

"I've really wanted to play against him. Now let’s wait for the game and see if he can nutmeg me!" Bensebaini told BBC Sport Africa.

"We trained together, we played an Afcon together, so I have a rough idea of his playing style. That being said, he is still Riyad, he is still a great player and it’s my problem to find the solutions to stop him.

"It’s hard to say that I know him because he is outstanding from a technical point. It is not easy to read what he is about to do with the ball."

Bensebaini scored two goals to help Borussia Monchengladbach advance from the Champions League group stage, ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan.

Although they finished second behind Real Madrid, the Algeria star remains proud of the Colts’ feat.

He added: "To manage to lead the way until the last game, in a group with Real, Inter and Shakhtar, wasn’t an easy task. We are proud of what we have done and this qualification.”