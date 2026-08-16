One of the players who joined Real Madrid's ranks this summer has secured his place in the starting line-up of coach Jose Mourinho.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Ibrahima Konate has joined Real Madrid's training in an ideal position that paves the way for a place in the starting eleven. The Merengue club begin their season with only three fit defenders in the first team following the injuries to Militao and Asencio.

Physical doubts surround Dean Huijsen, who missed the first official friendly. That opens the door wide for the new arrival to begin the LaLiga campaign as a first-choice player, aiming to prove himself after a difficult World Cup with France, where he found no place in Didier Deschamps' line-up.

Real Madrid badly needed to strengthen their defensive line, and they found their moment in the transfer market by signing Konate.

The move fits a recurring strategy from the club's management in the Spanish capital, who target players whose contracts are nearing their end and convince them not to renew.

Konate arrives with the aim of becoming the mainstay of the Merengue defence after a standout individual season with Liverpool.

Last season the defensive line at the Santiago Bernabeu suffered badly on the physical front. The French defender, by contrast, featured in 36 of the 38 Premier League rounds, and that convinced the club to seal the deal.

A golden opportunity now looms for the Frenchman. On Monday he took part in his first training session as a Real Madrid player in circumstances that are firmly in his favour.

Asencio and Militao's injuries leave two vacant places in the starting line-up for three players: Rudiger, Huijsen and Konate.

The German defender enjoys the respect and trust of the club. His experience and the condition of his knee, which appears to be in better shape, hand him strong chances of starting in the league opener, leaving the fight for the other position between Huijsen and Konate.

Against Ferencvaros, the former Bournemouth man made his first appearance in an official friendly. Huijsen played the second half, his first involvement of pre-season after missing the Fiorentina fixture with muscular fatigue.

He conceded a goal in which he appeared to be positioned inaccurately, but then came back to show his command of the ball, just as he had at the start of his first season.

Real Madrid's new centre-back arrives on the back of a superb season with Liverpool, despite limited game time in the less important World Cup matches, specifically the third group-stage game and the third-place play-off.

Physical doubts over his team-mate hand Konate a slight advantage, provided he quickly finds competitive rhythm.

Fitness is the decisive key to this season. The Merengue squad suffered up to 54 injuries last term, a large proportion of them in the defensive line.

Mendy was the worst affected, managing only 9 matches, while Rudiger missed 9 league fixtures at the start of the season recovering from a knee injury.

Militao began the season, but he took part in only four matches from the sixteenth round onwards.

Huijsen and Asencio were the most involved in the defensive line with 40 and 34 matches respectively, yet they too suffered minor injuries, a haemorrhage the club hope to stem with the arrival of the Paris-born defender.

Konate, who endured physical problems at an earlier stage of his career, featured in 51 matches last season, on top of 41 and 37 in the two previous campaigns.

Mourinho will lean on the physical guarantee that underpins a free transfer, sealed after the player's contract expired.

It is a valuable market opportunity: a first-choice player from one of the best clubs in the world, arriving at 27 to lead the defence in Madrid and help drive a return to the winners' podiums.

The French defender has held his first training session with Real Madrid, and found an almost open door towards the starting line-up waiting for him.