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A Spanish newspaper report on Sunday revealed the player who should be blamed after Real Madrid lost at home, in front of their own fans, to Deportivo Alaves.

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Real Madrid suffered a painful 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite dominating possession and repeatedly trying to fight back. It ended a run of 10 straight wins under Jose Mourinho. It also dealt Los Blancos a significant blow in the La Liga title race.

According to Mundo Deportivo, yesterday's shock defeat once again exposed the shortcomings of a side who seemed to have found their way, only to come crashing back down to earth.

Plenty were caught up in the debacle, starting with head coach Jose Mourinho, who was tangled up in the game plan from start to finish.

The crowd also jeered Vinicius, who has yet to find his place in the team, when he touched the ball after Arda Guler went off.

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In the fans' eyes, the Brazilian, not the Turk, should have made way for Carlos Espi.

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Jude Bellingham came in for blame too. His "simulation" in the 87th minute, in a clash with Valentini, ended with a second yellow card and a red for the Englishman after VAR overturned the referee's decision to award a penalty.

But if anyone deserves the blame for this defeat (according to the newspaper), it's defender Dean Huijsen.

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The Spain international had been enjoying an exceptional season, but he was nowhere near his best yesterday. He slipped and lost the ball for Toni Martinez to score the first. Then Angel Perez strangely skipped past him for the second.

He came in for scathing criticism after the surprise defeat, which has left Los Blancos trailing in the race for top spot.

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How Real Madrid lost

Real Madrid went into the Matchday 14 La Liga fixture chasing an 11th straight win, which would have drawn them level with Barcelona at the top of the table. They were buoyed by an emphatic 5-1 Champions League victory over Eindhoven. Alaves defied expectations, though, and took all three points from Los Blancos' stronghold.

The hosts started on the front foot, and Kylian Mbappe almost opened the scoring early, forcing goalkeeper Antonio Sivera into action in the fifth minute. Three minutes later he teed up Vinicius Junior, but the Brazilian couldn't find the net.

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Against the run of play, Alaves pounced on a defensive error from Dean Huijsen. Toni Martinez seized on his weak back pass, went clean through on Thibaut Courtois, rounded him and slotted into the empty net in the 22nd minute.

Real Madrid pushed for an equaliser before half-time, but Jude Bellingham couldn't convert. Sivera saved his shot in the 34th minute, and another effort from the Englishman deflected behind for a corner.

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For all their control and possession, Los Blancos couldn't break down a well-organised Alaves defence and went in at the break a goal down. Mourinho was furious. The referee booked him for protesting against his decisions.

The Portuguese coach made two changes at the start of the second half, bringing on Bernardo Silva and Yan Diomande for Aurelien Tchouameni and Brahim Diaz. Alaves kept threatening, however, and had a goal ruled out for offside in the 49th minute before doubling their lead in the 61st. Perez pounced on another Dean Huijsen error, beat the defenders to the ball, rounded Courtois and finished into the empty net. Real Madrid's task had just got even tougher.

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Real Madrid hit back in the 70th minute from a quickly taken corner. Bellingham cleverly found the French striker inside the box, and Mbappe fired powerfully under the crossbar to make it 2-1. It was his 14th La Liga goal of the season.

The hosts laid siege to the Alaves penalty area in the closing minutes. The post denied a Bellingham header, while Sivera kept repelling wave after wave of Real Madrid attacks.

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In the 86th minute, Real Madrid thought they had won a penalty when Bellingham went down in the box. Then VAR intervened. Referee Cesar Soto Grado reversed his decision and penalised the Englishman for simulation, then showed Bellingham, already booked in the 75th minute, a second yellow card and sent him off in the 89th minute.