Not Bayern Munich: Harry Kane picks his favourite to win the Champions League

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has named his pick to win the Champions League this season.

The Champions League draw takes place today, and "Marca" got the chance to hear the European Golden Boot winner's verdict on who lifts the trophy this time around.

Kane said: "I think Paris Saint-Germain are the strongest candidates, because they have won the title for two seasons in a row, and then of course there are other teams like Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona... all the big teams will be present."

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Still, the England captain insists it is early days: "We have only just started. We are at the foot of the mountain and still have a long way to go, with many matches to come, eight matches in the league phase and, of course, after that comes the entire knockout stage."

Bayern fell to the eventual champions in the semi-final last season, and Kane looks back fondly on the run: "I think we put together a really good campaign in Europe. We lost to a great team like Paris Saint-Germain by a very narrow margin, so sometimes you have to accept these things and move on."

His attention now sits squarely on the season ahead: "From my first day here, I realised that the other players and the management came back to work with the same mentality. Last season is over, and we will see what happens this season. Now, our focus is on continuing to progress, striving to achieve victory this season and, of course, the Champions League is one of our main objectives."

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