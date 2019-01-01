'Not bad overall' - Liverpool star Sadio Mane reacts to Senegal draw against Brazil

The Anfield hotshot took to social media to express his feelings in the Teranga Lion's clash with the Selecao

forward Sadio Mane has exclaimed 's 1-1 draw with was 'not bad overall'.

The South Americans took an early lead via Mane's Liverpool teammate, Roberto Firmino, but towards the half-time break Mane was brought down in the penalty area and the referee didn't hesitate to point to the spot. Famara Diedhiou scored the resultant spot-kick.

"Not bad overall!!! Let's continue our progress! Let's go Lions!. Senegal forever," Mane posted on Instagram after the match.