Germany's Jens Wiesing, head coach of Al-Ittihad, has decided to call upon a talent from the Joan Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 League) for the clash with Abha in the Roshn Saudi League.

Al-Ittihad travel to Abha tomorrow, Friday, with the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Sports City Stadium staging the twelfth round of the Roshn Saudi League.

Saudi journalist Alaa Saeed revealed that Wiesing has added Suhaib Hosawi, a player for Al-Ittihad's Under-21 side, to the first-team squad for the Abha match for the first time this season.

Hosawi has turned plenty of heads with his standout performances in the Joan Elite League this season. He boasts a magical left foot and thrives in the right-wing position.

The youngster has fired his side to the top of the current Saudi Under-21 League standings, with 22 points from 7 wins and a single draw. That leaves them 4 points clear of second-placed Al-Ahli.

Hosawi is not the only gem in Al-Ittihad's Under-21 ranks. Striker Ammar Al-Ghamdi has caught the eye over the last two Joan Elite League seasons, sitting third in the scoring charts with 7 goals, just one behind Al-Ettifaq's Mohammed Al-Issa and Al-Ahli's Musa Adam.