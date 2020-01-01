NorthEast United's Gerard Nus - We knew what to expect from Mumbai City

The Highlanders boss expects tougher competition from Kerala Blasters in their second game...

began their 2020-21 (ISL) campaign with a win over thanks to a second half penalty goal from Kwesi Appiah.

Coach Gerard Nus was extremely impressed with the performance of his team as they managed to snatch a win against a side of Mumbai City’s calibre.

“I just think that we played a competitive game. We knew what we were expecting from a brilliant side like Mumbai City and we followed the plan. The players did a fantastic job and I am so pleased with all of them.

“Even the guys who didn’t get too much time and the guys who didn’t play at all were constantly pushing from the bench. This is just the start for a good season for NorthEast United. I am happy but we need to keep improving at the same time,” said Nus after the game.

The Highlanders boss agreed that the red card to Ahmed Jahouh and the penalty was the turning points of the match and also highlighted that his players remained alert throughout the game.

“A penalty and a sending off are always the moments of any football game that can make things go in another team’s favour but in the end, there are other moments. If you just relax obviously a team like this will punish you so we kept that mentality and we were switched on all the time and we were really strong.”

Fan favourite Federico Gallego found himself on the bench and would only play the final 30 minutes of the match.

“The rule only allows me to play 11 players and we have more than 11 players so at the end as a coach you have to decide the 11 players who started,” said Nus. “For me, it is not important if one player starts or not. It is important that whenever a player comes in he gives 100 per cent. Obviously when Gallego when he came he did that. We could see his work and I am so pleased with him. Without him, the three points would not have been in our pocket.”

The former youth team coach mentioned that their next opponents will start as favourites given the fact that the South Indian outfit has a much deeper pocket compared to his team.

“No, we are not favourites. In the upcoming game, Kerala Blasters are going to be even tougher than this fixture. In many ways, we are in a different position than them.

“Their budget is much bigger than and we know our identity. We will try to do the best we can but in no way are we favourites. I saw the game last night. They have good principles of the game. They will only get stronger and will be on top of the ladder. I am just concerned about how we can deal with the upcoming game but I know they are going to be so tough and they are going to be on the top.”