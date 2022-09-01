NorthEast United 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

Anselm Noronha
Danmawia NorthEast United Bengaluru ISL 8ISL
NorthEast UnitedIndian Super League

The Highlanders will be keen to move on from their a second from bottom finish, with a new season dawning

NorthEast United kick off their 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with a trip to Bengaluru, with Israeli manager Marco Babul in charge of the northeastern outfit this time around.

The ISL season 5 semi-finalists will then enjoy the comfort of their home in Guwahati when they host Hyderabad and East Bengal in the next couple of games.

With an away game against Jamshedpur to conclude their October calendar, NorthEast will play home and away games alternately till the end of the year.

GOAL brings you NorthEast United's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.

NorthEast United Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list

Date

Kick-off time

Fixture

Oct 8, 2022

7:30pm

Bengaluru vs NorthEast United

Oct 13, 2022

7:30pm

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad

Oct 20, 2022

7:30pm

NorthEast United vs East Bengal

Oct 30, 2022

7:30pm

Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United

Nov 5, 2022

7:30pm

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters

Nov 10, 2022

7:30pm

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United

Nov 25, 2022

7:30pm

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City

Dec 2, 2022

7:30pm

Odisha vs NorthEast United

Dec 10, 2022

7:30pm

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin

Dec 17, 2022

7:30pm

FC Goa vs NorthEast United

Dec 24, 2022

7:30pm

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 29, 2022

7:30pm

Hyderabad vs NorthEast United

Jan 6, 2023

7:30pm

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru

Jan 15, 2023

7:30pm

NorthEast United vs FC Goa

Jan 19, 2023

7:30pm

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United

Jan 29, 2023

7:30pm

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United

Feb 4, 2023

7:30pm

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur

Feb 8, 2023

7:30pm

East Bengal vs NorthEast United

Feb 17, 2023

7:30pm

NorthEast United vs Odisha

Feb 24, 2023

7:30pm

Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United

All times IST

