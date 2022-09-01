NorthEast United 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

NorthEast United kick off their 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with a trip to Bengaluru, with Israeli manager Marco Babul in charge of the northeastern outfit this time around.
The ISL season 5 semi-finalists will then enjoy the comfort of their home in Guwahati when they host Hyderabad and East Bengal in the next couple of games.
With an away game against Jamshedpur to conclude their October calendar, NorthEast will play home and away games alternately till the end of the year.
GOAL brings you NorthEast United's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.
NorthEast United Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list
Date
Kick-off time
Fixture
Oct 8, 2022
7:30pm
Bengaluru vs NorthEast United
Oct 13, 2022
7:30pm
NorthEast United vs Hyderabad
Oct 20, 2022
7:30pm
NorthEast United vs East Bengal
Oct 30, 2022
7:30pm
Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United
Nov 5, 2022
7:30pm
NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters
Nov 10, 2022
7:30pm
ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United
Nov 25, 2022
7:30pm
NorthEast United vs Mumbai City
Dec 2, 2022
7:30pm
Odisha vs NorthEast United
Dec 10, 2022
7:30pm
NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin
Dec 17, 2022
7:30pm
FC Goa vs NorthEast United
Dec 24, 2022
7:30pm
NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Dec 29, 2022
7:30pm
Hyderabad vs NorthEast United
Jan 6, 2023
7:30pm
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru
Jan 15, 2023
7:30pm
NorthEast United vs FC Goa
Jan 19, 2023
7:30pm
Mumbai City vs NorthEast United
Jan 29, 2023
7:30pm
Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United
Feb 4, 2023
7:30pm
NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur
Feb 8, 2023
7:30pm
East Bengal vs NorthEast United
Feb 17, 2023
7:30pm
NorthEast United vs Odisha
Feb 24, 2023
7:30pm
Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United
All times IST