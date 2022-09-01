NorthEast United 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

The Highlanders will be keen to move on from their a second from bottom finish, with a new season dawning

NorthEast United kick off their 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with a trip to Bengaluru, with Israeli manager Marco Babul in charge of the northeastern outfit this time around.

The ISL season 5 semi-finalists will then enjoy the comfort of their home in Guwahati when they host Hyderabad and East Bengal in the next couple of games.

With an away game against Jamshedpur to conclude their October calendar, NorthEast will play home and away games alternately till the end of the year.

GOAL brings you NorthEast United's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.

NorthEast United Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list

Date Kick-off time Fixture Oct 8, 2022 7:30pm Bengaluru vs NorthEast United Oct 13, 2022 7:30pm NorthEast United vs Hyderabad Oct 20, 2022 7:30pm NorthEast United vs East Bengal Oct 30, 2022 7:30pm Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United Nov 5, 2022 7:30pm NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters Nov 10, 2022 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Nov 25, 2022 7:30pm NorthEast United vs Mumbai City Dec 2, 2022 7:30pm Odisha vs NorthEast United Dec 10, 2022 7:30pm NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin Dec 17, 2022 7:30pm FC Goa vs NorthEast United Dec 24, 2022 7:30pm NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dec 29, 2022 7:30pm Hyderabad vs NorthEast United Jan 6, 2023 7:30pm NorthEast United vs Bengaluru Jan 15, 2023 7:30pm NorthEast United vs FC Goa Jan 19, 2023 7:30pm Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Jan 29, 2023 7:30pm Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United Feb 4, 2023 7:30pm NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur Feb 8, 2023 7:30pm East Bengal vs NorthEast United Feb 17, 2023 7:30pm NorthEast United vs Odisha Feb 24, 2023 7:30pm Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United

All times IST