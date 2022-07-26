'Nobody remembers the 8-2!' - Lewandowski quizzed on Barca's Champions League humiliation against Bayern

The Polish forward is not bothered about the past and says he is fully focused on winning titles at Camp Nou

Robert Lewandowski has claimed that "no one remembers" the humiliating 8-2 defeat that Barcelona suffered against Bayern Munich in the Champions League back in 2020. The Poland striker was part of that formidable Bayern team and netted once as Barca were dumped out at the quarter-final stage.

It was also the first time that the Spanish giants had conceded five goals in a Champions League match, but Lewandowski says the defeat has been put firmly in the past.

The €50 million (£42m/$51m) summer signing, who made his debut for Barca during the 1-0 friendly win over Real Madrid at the weekend, is now fully focused on his duties at Camp Nou and does not wish to dwell on one of the lowest points in the club's history.

What did Lewandowski say about Barca's Champions League humiliation against Bayern?

The 8-2 thrashing was not the first time that Lewandowski won by a huge margin against a Spanish team in the Champions League.

During his stint with Borussia Dortmund, he scored four goals against Real Madrid in another Champions League semifinal as BVB edged out their opponents over two legs to secure a spot in the 2012-13 final.

"Football is not what you did in the past, it's what you do in the present. Real Madrid's four goals were a long time ago and they are already far behind," he said.

When pressed on Bayern's memorable victory over Barca two years ago, Lewandowski replied: "Of that even less. Nobody remembers."

Lewandowski on Xavi-Guardiola similarities & Barca title aspirations

Lewandowski had the privilege to train under Pep Guardiola while he was at Bayern and he feels that the methods of current Barca coach Xavi are very similar.

"It is easy for me to understand this system because I have worked with Pep for many years," he said when asked to compare the two managers.

"They are two great coaches who highly value tactical aspects. It is very easy for me to understand what he asks of me."

Lewandowski has already set his targets for the upcoming season and wants to bring the Champions League trophy back to Camp Nou.

"I have felt very well from the first moment, I am very happy. Everyone has welcomed me very well. I feel very happy," he said.

more of this pls pic.twitter.com/Xp27Hy0F7F — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 26, 2022

"I have come here to win titles and the Champions League is the most important title, but you have to go step by step."

Barcelona will return to action on Tuesday in a pre-season friendly against Juventus.