According to Bild, Eintracht's obligation to buy the goalkeeper after his summer loan move will kick in if they avoid relegation. Despite a difficult start and sitting 14th, the Hessian club have the ambition and squad quality to make that highly likely.

Frankfurt paid Freiburg a loan fee of one million euros at the end of August. A permanent transfer next summer would cost a further twelve million euros in transfer fees, with Atubolu then under contract at Eintracht until 2031. Former sporting director Markus Krösche negotiated the deal before his recent departure.

Before joining SGE, Atubolu endured a turbulent summer. He decided not to extend his Freiburg contract, which ran until 2028. Immediately after last season ended, it was clear the academy graduate would not play another game for the club that developed him. SCF had already signed Mio Backhaus as his replacement, paying Werder Bremen a transfer fee of twelve million euros.

Noah Atubolu risked overplaying his hand

Offers for Atubolu did not arrive as quickly or in the numbers the former Germany U21 goalkeeper had hoped for. "He has completely overplayed his hand," wrote Sport Bild in early June, by which point there was already no way back for Atubolu at Freiburg.

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The 24-year-old had his sights on the Premier League, but several potential moves there fell through over the summer. Atubolu finally joined Eintracht at the end of August. In the preceding weeks, it had become clear that the Hessian club did not want to start the season with Kaua Santos as their number one after all.

Atubolu already on Eintracht Frankfurt's players' council?

Just one day after his transfer, Atubolu made his debut in Eintracht's goal for their Bundesliga opener away to Union Berlin (3-3). He has made eight appearances for Frankfurt in all competitions so far and, according to Bild, has settled in extremely well in the city on the Main. He is reportedly already on the players' council.

The Premier League remains Atubolu's dream, but there are signs he could stay in Frankfurt long term. Reports that the Freiburg native does not have a release clause point the same way.