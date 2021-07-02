No Salah, no Elneny as Egypt confirm 22-man squad for Olympic Games

The two-time African Footballer of the Year will begin the 2021-22 Premier League season with the Reds after missing the chance to go to Tokyo

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny will not be playing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after they were dropped from Egypt's 22-man squad.

Shawky Gharib dropped Salah from his selection after Liverpool declined to release the Egyptian senior national team captain for the tournament that will begin later this month.

Another notable star who did not make the final shortlist was Zamalek loanee Mostafa Mohamed who has been impressive in the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray.

Mohamed is currently nursing a knee injury but the Lions reportedly declined the participation of the 23-year-old because of crunch Uefa Champions League qualifying games ahead of the game. They are scheduled to play Dutch Eredivisie club PSV on July 27.

Egypt, who won the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations on home soil, have been drawn against Argentina, Spain and Australia in Group C.

Their outing in Tokyo would be their 13th appearance in the men’s football event at the Olympics but they are yet to win a medal in any of their previous outings.

The 22-man team is majorly dominated by Egyptian Premier League stars with Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy among the overage players alongside former Stoke City and Huddersfield Town winger Ramadan Sobhi.

Also in the squad is 30-year-old Ahmed Hegazi who previously played for West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League and his addition is expected to strengthen the Pharaohs' defence.

Full Squad.

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Sobhi (Ittihad of Alexandria), Mahmoud Gad (ENPPI).

Defenders: Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah), Mahmoud El-Wensh, Mohamed Abdel-Salam, Ahmed Fetouh (Zamalek), Osama Galal (Pyramids FC), Ahmed Ramadan Beckham (Al Ahly), Karim El-Eraky (Al Masry), Karim Fouad (ENPPI).

Midfielders: Akram Tawfik, Nasser Maher (Al Ahly), Amar Hamdi (Ittihad of Alexandria), Emam Ashour (Zamalek).

Forwards: Ramadan Sobhi, Ibrahim Adel (Pyramids FC), Abdelrahman Magdy (Ismaily) Taher Mohamed, Salah Mohsen (Al Ahly), Nasser Mansi (El-Gaish), Ahmed Yasser Rayan (Ceramica Cleopatra).