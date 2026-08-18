Speaking at his press conference before the Rojiblancos' LaLiga opener against promoted Malaga on Wednesday at 9pm, the Argentinian made it crystal clear that his compatriot will still be wearing the Atletico Madrid shirt next season.

A few weeks earlier, club president Enrique Cerezo had already stressed that they would not let Alvarez leave under any circumstances in the current transfer window. "When the boss of a club speaks so clearly, there is nothing more to say about it. It is like in court: then there is no more room for doubt," Simeone added.

Alvarez is attracting strong interest, above all from Atletico's league rivals Barcelona. During the recent World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, the player himself had already made his wish to leave explicit and asked the Madrid club's decision-makers to clear the way for a transfer.

Getty Images

Does Julian Alvarez definitely want to leave Atletico Madrid?

Reports have recently intensified that Alvarez is even willing to force through his move if necessary if Atletico refuse to cooperate. The 26-year-old Argentinian is now said to have picked Barcelona as his preferred destination.

The Colchoneros, though, have shown no willingness at all to talk or negotiate so far. They rejected an initial €100 million offer from the Catalans, just as they did Real's €150 million bid for the Argentinian.

Atletico are holding out for the €500 million release clause in the striker's contract, an illusory valuation that, in all likelihood, neither Barca nor Real will ever accept.

Getty Images

Why is Julian Alvarez missing Atletico Madrid's LaLiga opener?

After playing in the World Cup with Argentina and extending his holiday, Alvarez officially returned to training with the Rojiblancos last week. In last Friday's 2-1 friendly win over Olympique Marseille, the striker was then apparently not in the squad at his own request. He is said to have asked Simeone not to play for Atletico again.

Wednesday evening's meeting with Malaga will also pass without the striker. At the press conference, though, Simeone blamed Alvarez's lack of fitness.

Alvarez joined Madrid from Manchester City in 2024 for a fee of €75 million. Last season, he managed 20 goals and nine assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. His contract at Atletico runs until 2030.