'No oil money in Wrexham!' - Ryan Reynolds and Rob McEIhenney set sights on Premier League rise

Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney affirmed that they have big ambitions for the National League club - even if any oil money they might possess is of in edible rather than fuel form.

The actors took over at the Racecourse Ground in a deal that was completed at the start of 2021.

And their first press conference in charge caused quite a stir on Thursday as they continued a visit which has captured the attention of fans of the Welsh side.

What did Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney say?

McElhenney and Reynolds outlined that the idea behind the takeover was to "dream big", conceding that reaching the Premier League was "the goal".

"As a sporting fan I would want the owner to say we're going to win the championship and do it as quickly as we can," McElhenney explained.

"Whether that's this year, or next year or the year after. You want that level of optimism.

"Why not dream big? I read that fans of a certain team that oil money was coming into Wrexham. I can confirm I have no stocks in oil."

TRIPLE A SPECIAL | Welcome @RMcElhenney & @VancityReynolds 👋 🇨🇦🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



It's been a histroic day as Rob and Ryan arrive at the Racecourse Ground for the first time ❤️



🎥 @amycdavies



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/UF9ABJzsza — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) October 27, 2021

Reynolds added that he and his associate have "olive oil money," but that his and McElhenney's commitment to Wrexham was "110 per cent".

The bigger picture at Wrexham

Reynolds and McElhenney were in attendance on Tuesday for their first match since taking over at Wrexham as the club took on Maidenhead away from home.

The Conference Premier clash finished in Maidenhead's favour, though, as despite a strong comeback to tie at 2-2 the Welsh side ultimately went down to a 3-2 defeat.

They currently sit 11th in the fifth tier of English football, six points off the promotion play-off spots.

Article continues below

We didn’t want our first win to be away anyway.☺️ Congrats to @MUFCYorkRoad on a tough game. See you at Y Cae Ras @Wrexham_AFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/74Ucxk9Wwr — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) October 27, 2021

"Football is a staggering, heart-breaking, gorgeous, tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty and I'm never sleeping again ever, ever," Reynolds wrote on Twitter following the game, while McElhenney offered his congratulations to Maidenhead following the pair's surprise visit - while pointing out that he would prefer to get off the mark in front of Wrexham's own fans.

"Watching the heart of this club in the second half of that match was second to none and I don't think my nerves have been so fried," Reynolds told reporters on Thursday.

Further reading