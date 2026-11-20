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Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has weighed in again on Jamal Musiala, this time with a stark warning.

After the 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln, the former chief executive of Germany's record champions spoke on Sky about the 23-year-old, who had returned from injury. His comments went further than those of Uli Hoeneß or Jan-Christian Dreesen .

"It is known that he has a health problem. And it is known that he has a contract involving very substantial sums," Rummenigge said, echoing the concerns raised by the two men before him. "I think it is responsible and entirely normal for a club to have to consider how to deal with that."

Bayern Munich's bosses apparently have serious doubts that Musiala can return to his previous level because of his injury history and his neurological dysfunction, which causes brief, temporary but readily treatable absence seizures . "What we know unfortunately suggests it will be difficult for him to get back to the level he has often shown here in this stadium," Rummenigge said.

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That meant they needed to "talk to the player, to the family and, above all, to the agency, because, with all due respect, those sums are then no longer feasible," Rummnigge continued. He was also asked whether Musiala could be sold.

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"I can’t imagine that Jamal wants to leave the club or that any other club would buy him under these circumstances," Rummenigge replied. "We have handled this very sensitively with the player and we are all interested in seeing him return to his best form. But what if that doesn’t happen? Then we still have to think about the finances."

No talks with the player have taken place yet. The club also want to "wait and see how he develops over the next few weeks, and then we have to observe closely what happens and make a decision."