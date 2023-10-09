'No Hayya cards and tickets as cheap as 25 riyals' - Qatar turns on the charm for fans ahead of 2023 Asian Cup

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup is all set to kick-off in less than 100 days in Qatar which hosted the 2022 World Cup only a year ago.

Asian Cup set to begin on 12th January 2024

No Hayya cards required for fans to attend games at Asian Cup

Seven 2022 World Cup stadiums set to be used for Asian Cup

WHAT HAPPENED: Qatar hosted an exceptional 2022 World Cup recently which was compact in nature, with fans able to traverse seamlessly between venues and hotels which contributed to an exceptional tournament and fan atmosphere.

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup is also set to follow that theme with fans not required to travel far and across the nation. However, that is not all.

The host nation has made it easier for fans to enjoy football at the 2023 Asian Cup, which kicks off on 12th January 2024. While during the World Cup, every fan was required to get a Hayya card which was needed to attend games and travel for free on public transport in and around Doha, it will not be the case during the Asian Cup.

WHAT DID THEY SAY: Hassan Rabeea Al Kuwari, Marketing and Communications Executive Director of the Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organizing Committee, confirmed that there is no need for fans to secure a Hayya accreditation like they did during the World Cup.

"For the Asian Cup, there is no special thing like Hayya card. It will be business as usual for fans. It's not mandatory to have a Hayya card to enter the stadium nor is it linked to the tickets," he said in a media interaction.

WHAT MORE: Al Kuwari also stated that tickets for the Asian Cup matches will be cheap and affordable to fans and stated that Qatar welcomes all fans to the Asian Cup which he promised will be one of the best "Asian Cups" in history.

"Regarding the pricing, the lowest category of tickets will be around 25 Qatari Riyals (less than $7) and this gives a chance for everyone to attend. And this pricing is not limited to just Qatari fans but to all international fans as well," he stated.

Qatar have also planned to host several festivals and events during the Asian Cup for fans to entertain themselves.

Head of the Tourism Marketing and Promotion Sector at Qatar Tourism Engineer Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi added, "There will be many events and festivals accompanying the Asian Cup 2023, in addition to special packages and offers for fans to attend the event."

