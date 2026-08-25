The battle over Julian Alvarez's future rumbles on. Atletico Madrid have held firm, refusing to let the Argentine striker join Barcelona, even as the player thinks of nothing but a move to the Catalan side.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Atletico Madrid find themselves in a complicated situation over Julian Alvarez. Last Sunday, the Riyadh Air Metropolitano witnessed a striking scene, with the majority of the club's fans jeering the Argentine before, during and after the match. Alvarez then headed alone towards the dressing room tunnel on the club's recommendation, deepening the dispute between the Madrid side and their striker.

Simeone's men will not budge on their refusal to sanction the Barcelona move, while the striker nicknamed "the Spider" wants only the Catalan club. His employers, though, are opening the door to just one destination: Arsenal.

Battle lines are drawn. Atletico Madrid, through president Enrique Cerezo, chief executive Miguel Angel Gil and coach Diego Pablo Simeone, have set red lines they will not retreat from. Julian Alvarez, meanwhile, wants only to wear the Barcelona shirt.

Alvarez keeps making that desire clear. Yesterday he fed the dream once more with a gesture on TikTok.

Two days ago, one user posted a video clip showing the Argentine in a Barcelona shirt, performing his famous Spider-Man celebration. Alvarez responded yesterday by liking the post.

Many read the gesture as a clear statement of intent from a player in a delicate spot. He has made no secret of his discomfort at Atletico, unhappy since the club failed to honour a promise made last February, when they told him he could leave at the end of the season for the destination of his choice, provided the buying club matched his value.

Atletico now risk serious damage. Let the window close without a sale and they forfeit the chance of a good fee. Keep him against his will and they get a striker with no motivation, failing to deliver the level the team expects.

For now, Atletico Madrid are working only to steer Julian Alvarez towards Arsenal.

Barcelona are watching this battle closely, clinging to one clear objective: exhausting every option to sign Alvarez. Hansi Flick and Deco both want him, and the striker would be the final piece in a squad rebuilt and designed to compete for every trophy.

Aware of everything Alvarez is doing to fulfil his dream of a move to Catalonia, Barcelona will wait for him until the end, even at the risk of failing to sign another number 9.



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