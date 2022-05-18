'Real Kashmir gave us more problems than ATK Mohun Bagan' - Gokulam Kerala's Vincenzo Alberto Annese

Gokulam Kerala coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese has said that his team was not challenged by ISL club ATK Mohun Bagan following a 4-2 win in their AFC Cup 2022 - Group D opener at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, on Wednesday.

The Malabarians coach also called for the attention of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) over the absence of I-League players in the Indian national team.

What Vincenzo Annese had to say?

"We had just two days to prepare. We were focused and tactically we were more disciplined than them (Bagan). We were faster than them in defence. We have quality players like Luka (Majcen) who can himself make the difference.

"The federation (AIFF) must understant that there is no difference at all between I-League and ISL. I am disappointed that the national team has no players from I-League. ATK Mohun Bagan is a very important club and they are very experienced. Right now, we represent India. We are very proud of our performance. We have lost a lot of energy," he said.

More shots fired

Annese went on to explain that the only difference between the two leagues is that of the budgets involved.

"Real Kashmir, who were fighting relegation (in the I-League), gave us more problems than ATK Mohun Bagan. This is what I want to show the federation," he continued.

"I think in football budget makes a difference. But on the pitch it is 11 v 11. We have the right mix of Indian and foreign players. I don't want to be arrogant."

Gokulam Kerala favourites?

The two-time I-League champions who recently defended their title last weekend next face Maziya on Saturday. The gaffer, Annese, hopes for his players' recover.

"We don't need to dominate possession. We created a lot of chances and that's what matters. Each team has to adapt themselves to the dimension of the pitch. We need to see the next game and then maybe I can answer.

"Many players were under recovery. Luka came back after 24 days. He played for 90 minutes. Many of our players are coming back from injuries. You are also mentally tired," he signed out.