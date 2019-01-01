‘No danger to Solskjaer at Man Utd’ – Under-fire coach ‘used to criticism’, says Lindelof

The Red Devils boss has seen questions asked of his future at Old Trafford but a Swedish defender working under him does not expect changes to be made

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to see questions asked of his future at , but Victor Lindelof says the Norwegian is “used to criticism” and “there is probably no danger to him”.

That is not an opinion shared by some outside of Old Trafford, with Solskjaer considered to be fighting to save his job.

Inconsistency remains a problem for United, with a nine-point haul from eight Premier League games this season leaving the Red Devils languishing in 12th spot.

It is widely acknowledged that time is required in order to get the club back to the level they were once accustomed to gracing, but change could still be implemented as part of that process.

Lindelof, though, is not expecting drastic action to be taken off the field, with Solskjaer being backed to turn a deaf ear to the detractors and focus on the project has been charged with overseeing.

The international defender told Expressen of his manager in Manchester: “He's very good.

“A coach that is easy to talk to and discuss things with and who has a good balance when he should be tough and when he should not be tough.

“Since he has been at the club as a player, he knows what it takes to succeed there and he has a lot of control.

“You are used to criticism. When you are at United, everything gets much bigger. There are more people watching, more people writing about the club than any other club.

“For him it is probably nothing new, he has been a player there, then things went a little better for the club, but he knows exactly what it takes to be a player and how much pressure there is on us.

“There is probably no danger to him.”

While Solskjaer is being backed to get the time he needs in order to turn United around, things are not about to get any easier for him.

With the Red Devils in need of a spark to ignite their season, a next domestic outing is set to see them play host to title-chasing .

Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten side are due at Old Trafford on Sunday and anything other than a positive performance and result in that contest will see more pressure piled onto Solskjaer.