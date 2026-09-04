Paris Saint-Germain escaped defeat in their first two rounds, snatching a 2-2 draw against Rennes before repeating the trick against Lille with the same scoreline. This time there was no reprieve. The reigning French champions fell into the trap against Monaco, beaten 1-2 at the Parc des Princes in the third round of the league.

Against Lille, Paris had needed a late comeback. Vitinha and Marquinhos struck in stoppage time to rescue the draw after going two goals down. Monaco denied the Parisians any repeat of that survival act, holding their lead until the final whistle.

Marquinhos put the champions ahead first. Monaco then turned the tie around in the second half with two goals, walking away with a precious win from the champions' stadium and deepening the crisis for a side still chasing their first league victory of the season.

Two draws with the taste of survival have now become a full defeat. The late comeback failed to arrive this time, dealing Luis Enrique an early blow in his campaign to defend the French league title.