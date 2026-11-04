"What can I say? Without goals, it's hard to be involved," said the Swabians' captain after the 0-2 (0-2) Champions League defeat away to Galatasaray Istanbul.

Asked whether he hoped to be named on Thursday in the squad for the matches against Serbia in Belgrade (13 November, 20:45/RTL) and the Netherlands in Berlin (16 November, 20:45/ARD), Undav replied: "Not at all." Klopp had already left him out of the first four Nations League matches.

Even so, Undav has seven goal involvements from 14 competitive appearances this season: two goals in the DFB Cup and Champions League, plus five assists across all three competitions.

Will Niclas Füllkrug return to the Germany squad instead of Deniz Undav?

Other strikers, including Niclas Füllkrug, are currently considerably more clinical. Talk of a return to the Germany squad for the Werder Bremen goalscorer has been gathering for weeks, but Klopp remained cryptic in his latest comments.

Next matches SER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 GER

Having featured in the previous squad, Jonathan Burkardt and Eintracht Frankfurt's Younes Ebnoutalib can harbour hopes too. Kai Havertz (Arsenal) is assured of his place, while Nick Woltemade (Juventus) has a much poorer chance.

Klopp will announce his squad, which this time will contain around 23 players, on 5 November.