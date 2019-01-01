Nketiah features as Leeds United share spoils in entertaining draw with Cardiff City

The Anglo-Ghanaian made another appearance from the bench, with the Whites sharing the spoils in a high-scoring game with the Bluebirds

Eddie Nketiah came off the bench once again as claimed a 3-3 draw with at Elland Road, their seven-game winning run in the Championship coming to an end.

The 20-year old featured for the third time in four matches since recovering from an abdominal injury that kept him out for all of November.

📋 Marcelo Bielsa names the same #LUFC Starting XI that defeated 2-0 on Tuesday — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 14, 2019

He has come on for regular starting forward Patrick Bamford on each occasion, appearing in the 77th minute this time, and managed to have one shot on target, one dribble attempt, one big chance missed, nine touches and two accurate passes (100%).

Article continues below

Nketiah was on the receiving end of a bad foul from Sean Morrison in the 86th minute which resulted in a straight red card for the Cardiff man.

86' Red Card Cardiff. Morrison is sent off for the visitors for a bad challenge on Nketiah. 3-2 — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 14, 2019

In what was a goal frenzy, Bamford scored a brace for Leeds alongside Helder Costa’s solo effort, while Cardiff had theirs come from Lee Tomlin, Morrison and Robert Glatzel.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side remains in second place on the table, two points behind West Bromwich Albion. They will next travel to London to tackle at Craven Cottage on December 21.