Nkana FC coach Beston Chambeshi relishing meeting Zesco United in Caf battle

The two Zambian clubs will meet in Group C of tourney in what promises to be a stormy affair

Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has welcomed being drawn in the same group as fellow Zambian side Zesco United in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The two sides will meet twice after being pooled in Group C as they bid to advance to the quarter-finals. Sudanese giants Al Hilal and Asante Kotoko of Ghana complete the group.

But it is the prospect of meeting Zesco United that Chambeshi is relishing most. “It is a fair draw. We expected these draws to come out. We went in the group stage to meet any team. We cannot run away from any team,” Chambeshi told Lusaka Times.

When Nkana meet Al Hilal, they will come up against their former forward Idris Mbombo. The Congolese striker joined Al Hilal late last year and is the reigning Zambain Footballer of the Year.

“Mbombo is like our player. We know him, he is a good player. It will be nice to face him again.”

Nkana started their campaign in Africa in the Caf Champions League before being relegated to the Confederation Cup after losing to Tanzanian giants Simba.