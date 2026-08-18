"The Hannover-born striker has scored his goals everywhere he has played," West Ham United said with delight at the start of August 2024 after signing Niclas Füllkrug. Tim Steidten, now squad planner at Cologne, was technical director at West Ham then and knew Füllkrug well from their time together in Bremen. He lured the forward to London.

Almost exactly two years later, one thing is clear: Füllkrug has not scored his goals everywhere he has played. For the English traditional club, who were relegated to the second division, the numbers make grim reading. Each of Füllkrug's rare goals cost them a hefty nine million euros.

West Ham paid Dortmund a transfer fee of 27 million euros in 2024. Füllkrug then managed just three goals in 29 appearances, the last of them back in April 2025. A loan spell at AC Milan in the second half of last season also went badly wrong, and Füllkrug suddenly found himself staring into absolute nothingness. The Hammers were desperate to get rid of him this summer despite his contract running until 2028. He played no part at all in their plans and was recently even listed without a squad number in the official squad list. His No. 11 had already gone to fellow striker Taty Castellanos during Füllkrug's loan spell at Milan.

From a football-romantic point of view, the dead end he reached in London has now opened the door to a real cracker: Füllkrug is expected to return to Werder Bremen, with the Bundesliga club set to sign him on loan for an initial year according to media reports. In the far north, where he also came of age as a footballer, Füllkrug rose to become a Germany international a few years ago. Can he flourish there again now and finally enjoy better times once more?

Another question keeps coming up around Füllkrug: how did it come to this? He arrived at West Ham off the best spell of his career and believed he was perfectly equipped for the best league in the world. After finally staying injury-free for once, Füllkrug first fired Werder back into the Bundesliga and then became a guaranteed source of goals in Germany's top flight in 2022/23. The reward was his Germany debut in November 2022, and shortly afterwards he was one of the few bright spots in the DFB team at the disappointing World Cup in Qatar.

Niclas Füllkrug in summer 2024: Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund, super sub in the DFB team

Up to the summer of 2024, the striker was an indispensable part of the national team squad. He impressed as a mood-maker, delivered a strong scoring rate and shone as an important substitute at Euro 2024 on home soil. In the previous season he had been Borussia Dortmund's No. 1 striker, reached the Champions League final with them and scored important goals along the way. Late bloomer Füllkrug, spared injuries at the time, seemed to have several rosy years ahead of him.

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Even his departure from Dortmund after just one year came as a surprise from the outside. Borussia Dortmund had signed a notable rival in Serhou Guirassy in 2024, but coach Nuri Sahin would reportedly have liked to keep Füllkrug. For Borussia's bosses, the decisive factor in letting the 24-cap international go again so soon was above all the money. West Ham offered 27 million euros, ten million euros more than Dortmund themselves had paid Bremen 12 months earlier. They were happy to take the profit.

On paper, Füllkrug's physically robust style of play should have suited the Premier League. He admitted himself in a kicker interview in February that it had not worked out that way at West Ham, explaining that he had had "few touches in and around the box". "And that is precisely where my main strength lies."

Bad luck with injuries also hit him hard after the move to the Premier League. First his Achilles tendon flared up and kept him out for months, then a thigh injury struck just one month after his comeback. He never had any chance to find a rhythm in his first West Ham season. Everything was supposed to improve in the second year, and at first it did, at least across the first seven matchdays, which he came through uninjured, though by no means convincingly. Then came the next injury, before an exit loomed for a long time around the turn of the year from 2025 to 2026.

Niclas Füllkrug's loan to Milan begins promisingly, but then proves disappointing

Füllkrug wanted a fresh start in another league and a different environment. He stressed that the World Cup was not the decisive factor in that, but the dream of taking part in the World Cup certainly played at least a small role when he joined AC Milan on loan at the start of January.

"I feel that the game suits me much better than in the Premier League," Füllkrug said after his first appearances in Serie A. "The Fußballgott has arrived," Milan wrote on X, when Füllkrug scored the winning goal for 1-0 against Lecce in mid-January just three minutes after coming on. "Of course we know what an incredible striker Füllkrug is. He has proved that in the past. He brings qualities to our team that are very important," praised provider Alexis Saelemaekers.

What really won over Milan's fans was the way he scored that winner against Lecce, with a broken toe. "I am German, we are strong, we can deal with pain," he said with a laugh, stressing: "I don't want to miss a single game for AC Milan." His popularity at San Siro soared, and at the end of January DFB sporting director Rudi Völler also raised hopes of a place in the World Cup squad: "He is playing significantly more than at West Ham, and that benefits us too," Völler told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Now we know that neither a World Cup appearance for Füllkrug nor a successful future in Milan came to pass. The goal against Lecce remained his only one in a Milan shirt, and he never got beyond the role of substitute. Former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann did not take Füllkrug to the World Cup and the Rossoneri did not activate the purchase option, even though it was reportedly only around five million euros.

Niclas Füllkrug looking for a club: it was complicated

So he initially had to return to West Ham, where the club largely ignored him. The search for a new club also clearly proved difficult for the former DFB team's one-time great hope.

That makes sense in a way, because Füllkrug has now reached an advanced footballing age, had recently been earning a handsome salary of around 4.5 million euros per year, and has had two seasons to forget behind him. Across club and national-team matches, Füllkrug has managed just five goals in 52 appearances over the past two years.

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Those were hardly selling points to make Füllkrug especially attractive on the transfer market. Since he felt the style of football in Serie A suited his game quite well, a permanent move to Italy looked the obvious next step. The speculation around potential new clubs pointed that way too: Lazio and Fiorentina are said to have made loose enquiries, while Füllkrug had reportedly even already agreed a three-year contract with Venezia. But according to Bild the Serie A newcomers considered West Ham's asking price too high, which is why Venezia backed away again.

Return to Werder Bremen: Niclas Füllkrug is banking on the romance effect

According to Sky, the Hammers were asking for five million euros for Füllkrug. That may still have been within reach for some Bundesliga clubs, who are said to have kept monitoring the striker's situation despite the difficult past two years. Contrary to media reports suggesting otherwise, Füllkrug had recently at least been largely integrated into first-team training at West Ham, and his physical fitness is right. That, too, will surely have helped bring about the romantic return to Bremen.

According to Sky Füllkrug is giving up money for the move, because Werder cannot pay him the two million euros per year he would still have earned at West Ham after relegation. But did Werder actually have an urgent need for a centre-forward at all? The Swiss World Cup participant Cedric Itten had already arrived as a similar type of battering-ram striker, while new signing Kenny Quetant and academy product Salim Musah are two young talents waiting for their chances behind him. But for Bremen coach Daniel Thioune, a system with two genuine strikers is reportedly also an option, which does make a Füllkrug return seem sensible after all.

Expectations around the Weserstadion will be high in any case. Can Füllkrug, in the place where he is especially loved and where he once took his career to a new level, do it again now at 33? And perhaps under new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp play a role in the national team again in future?

The coming months will provide the answers. For now, only one thing is certain: Füllkrug has scored his goals in Bremen before.