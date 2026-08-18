"The Hanover-born player has scored his goals everywhere he has played," West Ham United said delightedly at the start of August 2024 after signing Niclas Füllkrug. Tim Steidten, now squad planner at 1. FC Cologne, was technical director at West Ham at the time and knew Füllkrug well from their shared Bremen days. He lured the striker to London.

Almost exactly two years later, the verdict is brutal: Füllkrug has not scored his goals everywhere he has played. The bitter reckoning for the traditional English club, who were relegated to the second division, is that each of Füllkrug's rare goals cost them a hefty nine million euros.

West Ham paid Dortmund a transfer fee of 27 million euros in 2024. Füllkrug then managed just three goals in 29 appearances for West Ham, the last of them dating back to April 2025. A loan spell at AC Milan in the second half of last season also went badly wrong, and Füllkrug suddenly found himself staring into the void. The Hammers were desperate to get rid of him this summer despite his contract running until 2028. He played no role whatsoever in their plans and was even listed without a squad number in the club's most recent official squad list. His No. 11 had already been taken by fellow striker Taty Castellanos during Füllkrug's loan spell at Milan.

For football romantics, being left stranded in London has now opened the door to a real bombshell: Füllkrug is expected to return to Werder Bremen, with the Bundesliga club set to sign him on an initial one-year loan according to media reports. In the far north, where he also came of age as a footballer, Füllkrug rose to become a Germany international a few years ago. Can he flourish there again and finally enjoy better times once more?

Another question keeps cropping up around Füllkrug these days: how did it come to this? After all, he joined West Ham from the best spell of his career and believed he was ideally equipped for the best league in the world. After finally staying injury-free for once, Füllkrug first fired Werder back into the Bundesliga and then became a guaranteed goalscorer in Germany's top flight in 2022/23. The reward was his Germany debut in November 2022, and shortly afterwards he was one of the few bright spots for the DFB team at the disappointing World Cup in Qatar.

Niclas Füllkrug in summer 2024: Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund, super sub in the DFB team

By the summer of 2024, the striker had become impossible to imagine outside the national team squad. He impressed as a mood-setter, delivered a strong scoring rate and shone as an important substitute at Euro 2024 on home soil. In the previous season he had been Borussia Dortmund's No. 1 striker, reached the Champions League final with them and scored important goals along the way. Late bloomer Füllkrug, with injuries sparing him at the time, seemed to have several rosy years still ahead of him.

Getty Images

From the outside, the departure from Dortmund after just one year came as something of a surprise. Borussia Dortmund had signed a high-profile competitor in Serhou Guirassy in 2024, but then-coach Nuri Sahin reportedly wanted to keep Füllkrug. For Borussia's bosses, though, the financial side above all made the sale worthwhile. West Ham offered 27 million euros, ten million euros more than Dortmund themselves had paid Bremen 12 months earlier. It was a transfer profit they were happy to take.

In theory, Füllkrug's physically robust style of play should have suited the Premier League well. In the end it did not, as he admitted himself in a February interview with kicker, explaining that at West Ham he had "few touches in and around the box". "And that is precisely where my strength mainly lies."

Bad luck with injuries also played a huge part after his move to the Premier League. First his Achilles tendon troubled him and kept him out for months, then a thigh injury laid him low just one month after his comeback. That made it impossible to find any rhythm in his first West Ham season. Everything was supposed to improve in year two, and at first it did. At least for the first seven matchdays, which he came through without injury, though by no means convincingly. Then the next injury struck, before a departure loomed for a long time around the turn of the year from 2025 to 2026.

Niclas Füllkrug's loan move to Milan begins promisingly, but then proves disappointing

He wanted a fresh start in another league and another environment. Füllkrug stressed that the World Cup was not the decisive factor, but the dream of taking part in the World Cup certainly played at least a small role when he joined AC Milan on loan at the beginning of January.

"I can feel that the game suits me significantly better than in the Premier League," Füllkrug said after his first appearances in Serie A. "The Fußballgott has arrived," Milan wrote on X, when Füllkrug scored the 1-0 winner against Lecce in mid-January just three minutes after coming on. "Of course we know what an incredible striker Füllkrug is. He has proved that in the past. He brings qualities to our team that are very important," praised provider Alexis Saelemaekers.

Milan's fans quickly took to Füllkrug because he scored the golden goal against Lecce with a broken toe. "I'm German, we're strong, we can deal with pain," he said with a laugh, stressing: "I don't want to miss a game for AC Milan." His popularity at San Siro quickly soared, and DFB sporting director Rudi Völler also raised hopes at the end of January of a place in the World Cup squad: "He is playing significantly more than at West Ham, and that also benefits us," Völler told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Now we know that neither a World Cup participation for Füllkrug nor a successful future in Milan came of it. The goal against Lecce remained his only one in a Milan shirt, and he never got beyond the role of substitute. Former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann did not take Füllkrug to the World Cup and the Rossoneri did not activate the purchase option, even though it was reportedly only around five million euros.

Niclas Füllkrug in search of a club: it was complicated

That meant a return to West Ham for the time being, where he was largely ignored. Finding a new club was clearly difficult too for the former great hope of the DFB team.

That makes sense in a way, because Füllkrug has now reached an advanced footballing age, most recently earned a generous salary of reportedly 4.5 million euros per year and has had two seasons to forget behind him. Across club and international matches, he has managed just five goals in 52 appearances over the past two years.

Getty

None of that made Füllkrug especially attractive on the transfer market. Because he felt the style of football in Serie A suited his game quite well, a permanent move to Italy looked the obvious solution. The speculation over potential new employers pointed the same way: Lazio and Fiorentina are said to have made tentative approaches, and according to reports Füllkrug had even already agreed a three-year contract with Venezia. But according to Bild the Serie A newcomers found the transfer fee demanded by West Ham too high, which is why Venezia backed away again.

Return to Werder Bremen: Niclas Füllkrug is banking on the romance effect

According to Sky, the Hammers were asking for five million euros for Füllkrug. That was possibly still within range for some Bundesliga clubs, who were said to have kept monitoring the No. 9's situation despite the difficult past two years. Contrary to reports suggesting otherwise, Füllkrug had most recently at least largely been integrated into West Ham's team training, and his physical fitness is right. That certainly helped make the romantic return to Bremen possible.

According to Sky Füllkrug is giving up money for the move, because Werder cannot pay him the two million euros per year he would still have earned at West Ham after relegation. But did Werder actually have an urgent need for a centre-forward at all? In Switzerland, after all, they had already signed World Cup participant Cedric Itten, a similar battering-ram type of striker, while new arrival Kenny Quetant and home-grown talent Salim Musah are waiting behind him for their chances. But Bremen coach Daniel Thioune is reportedly also considering a system with two genuine strikers, which makes a Füllkrug return seem sensible after all.

Expectations around the Weserstadion will certainly be high. Can Füllkrug do it again at 33 in the place where he is especially loved, where he once already took his career to a new level? And could he possibly play a role in the national team again in future under new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp?

The coming months will answer those questions. For now, only one thing is certain: Füllkrug has scored his goals in Bremen before.