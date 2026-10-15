Borussia Dortmund face more than 11,000 kilometres of travel for three away matches in just six days. Their schedule has been discussed at length ahead of their second Champions League match of the season. First came a trip to the far north of Norway, where they lost 1-0 (0-0) to Bodö/Glimt on Wednesday evening. Next they head to the capital to face Union Berlin on Saturday, before travelling to distant Azerbaijan to face Sabah FK next Tuesday.

"No team in the world can get through that kind of travel with the same eleven players. That's why we made changes today," BVB coach Niko Kovac explained to DAZN before the match at Bodö/Glimt. He had made five changes to the starting line-up from last Friday's 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen.

As a precaution, defensive leader Nico Schlotterbeck, who has only just recovered from another ankle injury, stayed at home altogether. Ramy Bensebaini took his place in the back three. Kovac made four further changes: Konstantinos Karetsas replaced Ethan Nwaneri and Samuele Inacio came in for Marcel Sabitzer. More surprisingly, Joey Veerman and Fabio Silva started instead of Felix Nmecha and Serhou Guirassy.

BVB: Niko Kovac's "artificial turf plan" fails

"I hope we've made good changes," Kovac added with a smile. They did not pay off. Dortmund's coaching staff had high hopes for Karetsas and Inacio in attack, particularly on Bodö's unfamiliar surface. "I think smaller players cope better on artificial turf, which is why we've chosen Kosta, Samuele and Fabio today, because they cope better with movement here on artificial turf," Kovac explained before kick-off.

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Kovac's "artificial turf plan" backfired. He had picked Karetsas, Inacio and Silva to give BVB more pace and mobility in attack. But the two highly talented 18-year-olds, Karetsas and Inacio, looked out of place. BVB could not get them into positions to use their strengths in one-on-one duels and quick combinations in tight spaces. As the match wore on, the effect Kovac had hoped for from his selection faded.

What did Niko Kovac criticise after BVB's 1-0 defeat at Bodö/Glimt?

"We didn't do well with the ball at all; the opposition were much more agile," Kovac said. He had to admit that Nmecha's or Nwaneri's dynamism and Guirassy's physical presence would have served his game plan better from the start. Bodö/Glimt "attacked the space in behind much better than we did. We played everything to feet, nothing in behind the back line. And you can't unsettle an opponent like that," Kovac said.

In hindsight, the Croatian will blame himself for not correcting his rotation with substitutions at half-time. Nothing changed immediately after the break. BVB lost their grip on the match, the hosts grew increasingly dangerous and Fredrik Sjövold scored the deserved opener in the 52nd minute. It proved to be the winner.

"We were always a step too late, we weren't assertive enough. That was nowhere near enough; that was the problem today," centre-back Waldemar Anton told DAZN afterwards. "We were completely absent until after we conceded. We didn't play with the passion and intensity in the first half that we needed to win here," said Kovac. After an hour, the BVB coach finally acted, making a quadruple substitution.

Felix Nmecha and company give BVB a different dynamism

BVB immediately looked more dynamic and purposeful. Nmecha led the way, threatening goal and making the runs in behind that Dortmund had sorely missed. In his first few minutes, he drove the team on and made more of an impact than the disappointing Veerman had managed in the preceding hour. Guirassy's physicality troubled Bodö's defenders in a way Silva's had not, while Ryerson and Nwaneri offered more attacking thrust than Karetsas and Inacio.

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Only then did Dortmund create the disorder in the Norwegian defence that Kovac had wanted from the first minute. "In the second half, you could see that it's possible when we do it better," the BVB coach concluded through gritted teeth. "It was only after the quadruple substitution that we got into the game better and took control," he added. Anton agreed: "After we conceded, we started playing football."

Despite the travel demands, BVB are now unlikely to rotate extensively for the rest of their week of away matches. "Every single player in our squad has the quality to play," Kovac stressed. He also accepted responsibility: "It didn't work today, and I take responsibility for that; I picked the team."