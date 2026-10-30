Niko Kovac prepares Borussia Dortmund for Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane test in Bayern Munich showdown

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Borussia Dortmund are preparing for a massive top-of-the-table showdown against Bayern Munich this weekend as both sides look to break their current deadlock at the summit. Head coach Niko Kovac has acknowledged the significant threat posed by the record champions, specifically highlighting the form of their star forward.

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Kovac hails 'sensational' Kane

Kovac has offered high praise for Kane as Dortmund prepare to face a Bayern side led by the newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner. The England captain has continued his devastating form in Germany, prompting the Dortmund boss to recognize the sheer scale of the task facing his defense on Saturday. Kovac noted that the striker’s recent accolades speak for themselves, emphasizing that he has successfully reached a new level since moving to the Bundesliga.

"There’s no need to say a word about him. The mere fact that he received this title says everything about him. He was already a top player in England. To take another leap forward now is sensational," said Kovac on the club's official website

Tactical battle for the summit

The stakes could not be higher for this edition of Der Klassiker, with both teams currently tied on 17 points after seven matchdays. While Bayern hold the top spot due to a superior goal difference, Dortmund have the opportunity to leapfrog their rivals. Kovac believes the current competitiveness at the top is a breath of fresh air for the league. However, the coach warned that excitement does not equate to an easy path to victory. He demanded absolute focus from his squad, stressing that only their best football would suffice in Munich.

"This certainly makes things a lot more exciting than in recent years. But that doesn’t make it any easier, because FC Bayern Munich is undoubtedly the best of the best—not just in Germany, but also in Europe. We have to play at the very highest level. But we’re Dortmund—we have our own standards, and we intend to live up to them," Kovac insisted.

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Defensive speed and midfield control

A key component of Dortmund's defensive strategy will be center-back Joane Gadou. The youngster has earned significant praise from his manager for his recovery speed and work rate. Kovac highlighted that Gadou has been clocked as one of the fastest players in the division, a trait that has allowed him to extinguish several dangerous counter-attacks recently. "I think he was the fastest player to be caught on camera in the Bundesliga. In the cup match against Bremen, he not only had the speed but also covered a lot of ground for a center back. I hope he’s recovered enough to really step on the gas on Saturday,"

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In the middle of the park, Joey Veerman has emerged as the man responsible for dictating the tempo for the Black and Yellows. Having started the last three matches, the newcomer has impressed with his composure and technical security. "In a game like this, it can be crucial to use ball control to neutralize the pressure from FC Bayern Munich. He’s certainly a very, very important part of that. He’s gaining momentum more and more with each game," he added.

Karetsas in late Klassiker fitness race

On the injury front, there is a glimmer of hope regarding the availability of Konstantinos Karetsas. The midfielder has successfully integrated back into portions of team training following a ligament injury. While his involvement remains subject to a final fitness test on Friday, his potential return would provide a welcome boost to Kovac's options. The rest of the squad who featured in the midweek cup victory are reported to be in good health and ready for the physical demands of the "Klassiker" environment.