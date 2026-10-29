The 18-year-old attacker took part in sections of team training on Thursday for the first time since suffering a ligament injury in his foot. A decision on whether he will be available for Saturday's big match away to the German record champions is expected on Friday.

"Provided nothing negative arises after this training session," Karetsas would take part in Friday's final training session, Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said. "Then we will decide whether he is ready to make the trip to Munich or not."

The Greece international suffered the injury in the 0-0 draw away to Union Berlin and then missed three competitive matches. Kovac gave the other Dortmund players the all-clear after Tuesday's cup thriller against Werder Bremen. "They are well. Everyone will take part in the final training session," the coach said.