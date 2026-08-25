Nijmegen mayor Hubert Bruls is prepared to ban Feyenoord supporters from the upcoming away match against NEC. The reason is the fireworks scandal during the Rotterdam side's visit to SC Cambuur, when a large quantity of fireworks was set off from the away end.

He wants to stop a repeat when NEC host Feyenoord in a fortnight. Bruls will first wait for the outcome of the investigations into what happened in Leeuwarden.

"The first away match just happens to be in Nijmegen," Bruls told WNL. "So I will also wait and see this week what all those investigations produce." Given that the responsible Feyenoord fans collectively disguised themselves under a banner before the fireworks incident, identification appears virtually impossible.

Should there be too little clarity in the short term over who was responsible, Bruls is not ruling out tough measures. "If by next week it is not clear whether perpetrators are being arrested or whether there is a prospect of that, then Feyenoord fans will have to stay at home and watch on television," he said.

Earlier, Feyenoord announced that investigations are under way to trace the supporters responsible for setting off the fireworks. Seven Cambuur supporters were injured in the incident.

For Bruls, there has to be a clear response to incidents like this. "How do you explain that to a nine-year-old? That you can do something like that, and then do it again next time."

Meanwhile, the behaviour of the Feyenoord players after the match also caught the mayor's attention for the wrong reasons. "The Feyenoord players even went to congratulate the away end afterwards. We are not going to reward them or admit them in any way."

Bruls also pointed to earlier measures over the throwing of cups in stadiums. "That worked perfectly with those cups, I think the time is ripe. I'm absolutely fed up with that fireworks," he concluded.