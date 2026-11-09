Nijhuis critical of Makkelie: ‘Then it’s never, ever a penalty’

Recovering referee Bas Nijhuis criticised Danny Makkelie on Monday's Vandaag Inside for awarding Feyenoord a penalty away to sc Heerenveen on Sunday (5-3). Nijhuis felt Makkelie did not have to point to the spot.

After half an hour, Givairo Read crossed from the right and the ball struck Heerenveen player Vasilios Zagaritis on the arm. Makkelie initially decided against a penalty but changed his mind on the advice of his assistant referee.

Visibly resting his left arm, Nijhuis said: "I didn't entirely agree with it. Danny said a supporting arm has to hang down. But this is a supporting arm too."

"Danny says a supporting arm has to be stretched straight beneath you. But if you land on your elbow, it can also be a supporting arm," the experienced referee from Enschede explained. "And then it depends on where the ball hits you. If it hits your hand or an outstretched arm, you award a penalty. But if it hits your supporting arm, it's never a penalty."

Nijhuis added: "The assistant referee advised giving a penalty, and Danny followed that advice. And the VAR apparently thought it was a penalty too. Even if it wasn't a supporting arm, it was still close to the body. In my opinion, that isn't handball. But I'm curious what they'll say in Zeist."

For ESPN analyst Arnold Bruggink, the debatable penalty was infuriating. "The assistant referee makes this decision. Makkelie didn't give a penalty, but where is the VAR? The VAR really has to step in here and say: 'Guys, you've really got this wrong.' Please!"

"Wow, I find it truly unbelievable," said Bruggink, who fully understood the uproar in the stands following the refereeing team's controversial decision. "I really can't make any sense of it!"