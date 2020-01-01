Nightmare for Eboa Eboa as knee injury rules Guingamp star out of 2020-21 season

The Cameroon defender's season came to a premature end on Saturday after he suffered an injury during a league match

defender Felix Eboa Eboa confirmed he will not be playing football again this season after he suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s Ligue 2 outing against Nancy.

Eboa Eboa ruptured his knee ligament during the encounter at the Stade Marcel-Picot and he was replaced by Jeremy Sorbon in the 77th minute as Guingamp battled for a 2-2 draw on the road.

The medical update comes as a blow for the defender after playing 167 minutes of football in two Ligue 2 matches in this campaign.

After confirming the blow, the ex-PSG youth player appreciated the goodwill messages he received on social media and wished Mehmed Bazdarevic’s men the best for the season.

“As you have learned, the adventure for this season ends there. Thank you all for your messages, they touched me a lot,” Eboa Eboa wrote on Instagram.

“What doesn't kill us makes us stronger, I hope to be able to get back on the pitch soon.

“I wish my teammates good luck for the rest of the season.”

Guingamp started their 2020-21 season with a 1-0 defeat to Niort on August 22 and they picked up their first point against Nancy on Saturday.

They are 15th in the Ligue 2 table with a point after two matches.

Eboa Eboa who developed his game through the youth ranks at PSG between 2010 and 2017, kicked off his professional career at Guingamp seven years ago.

The Douala-born defender is a Cameroon international and he made his Indomitable Lions debut appearance in an international friendly match against Burkina Faso in June 2015.