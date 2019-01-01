Nigeria's Sone Aluko scores in Beijing Renhe's losing battle

The Nigeria international scored his third goal of the season but that was not enough to help Aleksandar Stanojevic’s men halt their losing run

Sone Aluko was on target in Beijing Renhe’s 3-1 defeat to Guangzhou R&F in a Chinese Super League game at Yuexiushan Stadium on Saturday.

Having lost their previous two games to Henan Jianye and Chongqing Dangdai Lifan, Aleksandar Stanojevic’s men lost against the Blue Lions despite the effort of the 30-year-old.

With only three minutes into the encounter, Aluko opened the scoring for his side after he was set up by Xuanhong Wang.

In the 38th minute, Dia Saba ignited the Blue Lions’ comeback with his equaliser off Tang Miao’s assist.

Eran Zahavi gave Dragan Stojkovic’s men the lead in the 50th minute after receiving a pass from Zhang Gong.

Saba completed his brace in the 70th minute to hand the home team a comfortable victory.

The international, Aluko featured for the duration of the game, making his 10th appearance of the season.

With the defeat, Beijing Renhe remain at the bottom of the Table with five points from 10 games.

On the international scene, Aluko has been omitted from Nigeria’s 25-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation in , which kicks off on June 21.

The Super Eagles are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.