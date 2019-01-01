Nigeria’s Kenneth Omeruo excited to make La Liga Team of the Week

The Nigeria international played a key role to help the Cucumber Growers keep a clean sheet and avoid defeat against the Celts

Kenneth Omeruo is pleased to make the Spanish Team of the Week following his impressive performance in ’ 0-0 draw with on Saturday.

The Nigerian defender played for the full duration of the game in his 28th appearance for Mauricio Pellegrino's men and helped his side keep the Celts at bay.

The result ensured the Cucumber Growers climbed to the13th place in the league standings.

Omeruo has been rewarded for his outstanding displays in the game with a spot in the star-studded list.

The 25-year-old defender is joined by stars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez, Athletic Bilbao’s Inigo Martinez, ’ duo of Zouhair Feddal and Giovani Lo Celso.

Also included are ’s Pedro Leon, ’s Sergi Darder, midfielder Toni Kroos and ’s Willian Jose.

Impressed by his inclusion in the list, the on-loan player has taken to the social media to celebrate the achievement.

“See my teammates, Team of the Week La Liga,” Omeruo posted on Instagram.

“Big deal for me, all God, we go again on Friday.”

Omeruo will be expected to play a significant role for in the 2019 in , scheduled for June and July.

The Super Eagles are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.