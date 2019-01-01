Nigeria's Adule scores while Ghana's Anokye earns debut as Eibar beat Friol

The African duo impressed as Iker Dorronsoro's side extended their winning run against the visitors

Charity Adule was on target while Olivia Anokye made her debut as thrashed Friol 4-0 in Sunday’s Reto Iberdrola game.

's Adule was making her fifth outing this season and she scored the fourth goal of the match in the hosts win, while 's Anokye finally made her debut after joining two weeks ago.

Kuki opened the scoring for the hosts on the half-hour mark to gain a 1-0 lead at half-time before doubling the advantage eight minutes after the restart.

Tomo Matsukawa increased the hosts tally to three in the 80th minute and Anokye was handed her debut two minutes from full-time before Adule scored in additional time to wrap up the victory.​

Adule, who featured for the duration, has now scored three goals in five matches as Eibar celebrated their third successive win this term.

The result takes Eibar to third on the log with 14 points from seven games and they will aim to build on the winning run against second-placed Real Oviedo in their next fixture on Saturday.