Nigerian wonderkid Eberechi Eze delivers masterclass as QPR down Luton

The starlet scored one, assisted another, and hit the woodwork twice in a 3-2 victory

Queens Park wonderkid Eberechi Eze delivered a masterclass in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Luton Town in Championship action.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring in the third minute, and contributed an assist 25 minutes later as Nahki Wells struck his second to give the Hoops a 3-0 advantage.

Visitors Luton battled back after the half-hour mark, reducing the deficit through Harry Cornick and James Collins, but the Rs held on to secure another victory as their fine start to the season continues.

Despite a fine display, Eze may well have rued not adding to his tally, having twice hit the woodwork as the hosts went in search of further goals.

The Nigerian youngster, who has represented at U-20 level, completed a game-high three dribbles, and created three goalscoring opportunities during the course of the contest.

Wideman Eze has scored three goals and contributed two assists in seven Championship outings so far this season as have taken 13 points from their opening seven matches.