Nigeria striker Chinonyerem at the double as Bobruichanka thrash Bostor

The Nigerian forward was on target twice as her side humiliated their hosts in Sunday's Belarusian top flight encounter

Macleans Chinonyerem grabbed her second brace of the season for Bobruichanka as they secured a 5-0 victory over Bostor in a Belarusian women's top flight encounter on Sunday.

The striker has continued to impress in front of goal for Nikolay Kasatkin's team since she joined the 11-time Belarusian champions from Nigerian Women's Premier League side Bayelsa Queens this summer.

On the back of a 2-1 win over Dnepr Mogilev, Bobruichanka went into the contest looking to build on that success, having recently ended a seven-match losing streak.

The hosts made a perfect start to the match as Chinonyerem rewarded her manager Nikolay Kasatkin for handing her a fifth start of the season with a brilliant opener after just seven minutes.

Kasatkin's side did not rest on their slim lead as they went on to double their lead through Valeriya Bondareva's superb strike from distance in the 15th minute at Brjestkoj Oblasti in Brest.

The 21-year-old Nigerian striker hit her brace of the match after converting a rebound from close range in the 27th minute to ensure a three-goal lead before the half-time break.

Yekaterina Kuchinskaya added a fourth of the encounter for the hosts on the hour mark in the second half before wrapping up the victory with her second of the game two minutes from time.

With her latest brace, the 20-year-old Nigerian, who lasted the duration of the match, has now scored six goals in eight league games for Bobruichanka in the competition this season.

Besides Chinonyerem, international Sorelle Tagne Metiefang was also involved from the start to the finish.

The latest win keeps Bobruichanka in the sixth position on the log with 17 points from 18 matches and they will aim to continue their momentum against Minsk at home next week.