‘Nigeria need whoever is in form’ - Kanu hopes Manchester United’s Ighalo rescinds retirement decision

The Red Devils’ forward abruptly called time on his international career and the former Arsenal legend is wishing for a change of heart

Nwankwo Kanu is hoping that Odion Ighalo reverses his decision to retire from the national team.

The forward called time on his international after helping the Super Eagles finish third at the 2019 in .



Ighalo joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on a temporary deal on transfer deadline day in January, as the club sought a short-term solution after Marcus Rashford's serious injury.



The ex- man has hit the ground running since his move to Old Trafford, scoring three goals in seven outings.

However, the two-time African Player of the Year feels the 30-year-old is still needed by Gernot Rohr’s men judging by his impressive form.

“Nigeria needs every good player no matter where they are playing or their age,” Kanu told Goal.

“If he performs in , we will ask him to come back and tell him to forget what he said.

“This is football and we have to watch and see how the situation would unfold. Not just Ighalo, Nigeria need whoever is in form.”

Having played a cameo role in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over on Sunday, Ighalo’s focus will be on United’s clash with LASK on Thursday.