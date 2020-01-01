Nigeria midfielder Ayinde assists as Eskilstuna United thrash Vaxjo

The Super Falcons star was on parade as her Swedish side secured a home triumph over the visitors at Tunavallen

Halimatu Ayinde provided an assist as Eskilstuna United beat Violah Nambi and Ini Umotong's Vaxjo 3-0 at Tunavallen in the Swedish Damallsvenskan contest on Saturday afternoon.

Eskilstuna's last outing saw them lose 3-1 to IK Uppsala at home and this was their second defeat on the bounce. While Vaxjo, were enjoying a three-match unbeaten run after a 1-0 score at Djurgardens.

To avoid a third defeat in a row, the hosts made an enterprising start to the encounter on Saturday with Loreta Kullashi opening proceedings in the 22nd minute.

Eskilstuna kept up their hunger for victory over Vaxjo and were rewarded with the second through Felicia Rogic in the 33rd minute.

Six minutes from the half-time break, Ayinde advanced forward before offering a brilliant pass to Kullashi, who went on to bag her second goal of the match and guaranteed the victory for the hosts.

Despite Umotong replacing Elma Smajic after the restart, the Nigerian could not rescue her side from their first defeat in four successive matches, although she came close 11 minutes from time.

Ayinde, who featured for the duration, has now bagged two assists in nine games this season, while compatriot Ngozi Okobi was in action for 58 minutes before being replaced by Anna Oskarsson.

For Vaxjo, 's Umotong, who was making her second appearance, featured for the entire second half of the match, while 's Nambi was an unused substitute.

With the result, Eskilstuna are 15th on the league table with 11 points from nine games while Vaxjo are 11th with eight points from the same number of matches.

Ayinde will hope to make more of an impact and help his side extend their winning run when they face ninth-placed Umea on August 12.