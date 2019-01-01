Nigeria hold Cote d'Ivoire in 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifier

Les Femelles Elephantes drew with the Super Falcons so the tie is delicately poised for the second leg

Asisat Oshoala was silenced as forced Cote d'Ivoire to a 0-0 draw in Thursday's African Women's Olympic Qualifying encounter in Abidjan.

Having scored a goal to lead the Super Falcons past in September, the Nigeria international made her bow as the captain of the team under acting manager Christopher Danjuma.

However, she met with strong resistance from Clémentine Touré’s ladies as she failed to find the net despite boasting three shots at Parc des Sports, Treichville.

Ange N'Guessan came close in the early stages but could not fire past goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie in the opening 20 minutes.

With no goal in the first half, both teams resumed on a high but Oshoala missed two fine chances as Nigeria shared the spoils with the hosts after Amarachi Okoronkwo was sent off at the death.

FT in Abidjan: Cote d'Ivoire 0- Nigeria: 10-woman Super Falcons forced the hosts to a goalless draw at the Parc des Sports, Treichville.



Next up, a must win second leg tie for both nations at Agege Stadium in Lagos on October 7 #Tokyo2020q #CIVNGA pic.twitter.com/KjTsP8GASI — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) October 3, 2019

With a first-leg stalemate, Christopher Danjuma's side will hope to make their best of the reserve fixture in a bid to advance.

A return to Agege Stadium in Lagos is up next for Nigeria ahead of Monday's second leg encounter with Cote d'Ivoire.