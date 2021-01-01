Benin v Nigeria

Nigeria have 'so much to improve' – Twitter reacts to Super Eagles win over Benin

Gbenga Adewoye
@Gregoal001
Nigeria celebrate, Super Eagles
Getty
Gernot Rohr’s men secured victory over the Squirrels in Porto Novo to retain their place at the top of the group, having already qualified for Afcon

Fans have taken to social media to react to Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over the Republic of Benin in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game.

The three-time African champions headed into the encounter, having already qualified for the continental showpiece after Lesotho and Sierra Leone played out a 0-0 draw before their encounter with the Squirrels.

The Super Eagles dominated the encounter but failed to convert the chances that came their way and had to wait until the 90th minute to break the deadlock.

In-form Genk forward Paul Onuachu came off the bench to score the only goal of the encounter with a fine header to help Nigeria return to winning ways in the qualifiers after back-to-back draws with Sierra Leone the last time out.

The victory ensured Gernot Rohr’s men finished top of Group L with one game to spare after gathering 11 points from five games.

The Super Eagles supporters have shared their feelings on the result, with many praising goalscorer Onuachu and urging the West African side to improve on their performance in future.

 

