Nigeria government approves allocation of houses to 1994 Afcon winning squad

27 years after their triumph in Tunis, the former Super Eagles have been duly rewarded for their successful outing on the continent

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of houses to the victorious Super Eagles squad that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

According to a statement from the presidency, each of the players including the deceased [Uche Okafor, Stephen Keshi, Wilfred Agbonavbare and Thompson Oliha] will get a 3-bedroom house each in their preferred state.

Nigeria won the 1994 tournament at the Stade El Menzah with former Barcelona striker Emmanuel Amuneke scoring a brace that powered Clemens Westerhof's men to a 2-1 comeback win over Zambia.

The triumph was the Super Eagles’ second Afcon title, after their maiden success in 1980 and their last was the 2013 edition which they won in South Africa.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved allocation of 3-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles Squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994, making real a promise by the Federal Government,” read the statement.

“Following a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, the President approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crews received their houses already.

“The players are: Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Deceased).

“Others are: Uche Okafor (Deceased), Thompson Oliha (Deceased), Stephen Keshi (Deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.”

Meanwhile, the country's sports minister Sunday Dare has appreciated President Buhari for his prompt consent to the house gifts that have been on hold for over 27 years.

“This is the hallmark of a great leader. A sports-loving President for that matter,” Dare said in his statement.

“I want to most sincerely thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick response to the memo raised by Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN. This matter had lingered for too long, but thanks to the President for making this long-standing promise a reality,” Dare said.

“This is not only heart-warming, but timely and commendable. This is another confirmation that the President loves sports and would always reward our sports men and women who make this country proud. We are so delighted that the labour of our heroes has not gone in vain.”

Following the delayed fulfilment of the government’s promise, Gernot Rohr’s men will be inspired to aim for victory when Nigeria battle for supremacy in Cameroon next year.

The Super Eagles’ most recent success in the continental showpiece came in 2019 when they went home with bronze medals after a 1-0 victory over Tunisia in the third-place game.