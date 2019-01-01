Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho joins Anorthosis Famagusta on loan

The Super Eagles goalkeeper completed a temporary move to the Cypriot First Division outfit on the transfer deadline day

Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has joined Anorthosis Famagusta on loan for the remainder of the season from Deportivo La Coruna.

The 20-year-old was in books of Elche in the Spanish Segunda Division for the first part of the 2018-19 campaign but was restricted to just seven outings in the second-tier league.

Uzoho has established himself as Nigeria’s first-choice shot-stopper since the retirement of Carl Ikeme and he will be aiming to garner regular playing time in the Cypriot top-flight ahead of the Super Eagles’ participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Nigeria international is a product of Qatar-based Aspire Academy and rose through the ranks at Deportivo La Coruna before making his LaLiga debut against Eibar on October 5, 2017.

Uzoho renewed his contract with the Blues and Whites in August and he is tied to Estadio Riazor until 2021.

“Anorthosis Famagusta, announces the acquisition of Francis Uzoho for the post of the goalkeeper. The 20-year-old international Nigerian footballer was awarded in the form of a loan from the Deborah La Coruna team until the end of the season,” read the club statement.

“Uzoho this season was struggling with LaCorunia in Elche, while in the recent World Cup he played in all three games for Nigeria.

“We welcome Francis Uzoho to Anorthosis and we wish him to celebrate a lot of victories and success with the Phoenix chest!”

Anorthosis are sixth in the Cypriot First Division table with 27 points from 18 games.